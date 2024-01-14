Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Facebook founder and Meta billionaire Mark Zuckerberg recently made headlines for his latest venture—raising “world-class” beef cattle on his Hawaiian ranch. However, this move has faced criticism for being out of touch and environmentally irresponsible.

Zuckerberg shared a picture of himself indulging in a medium-rare steak, sourced from his Ko’olau ranch—a vast 1,400-acre compound on Kauai, Hawaii’s oldest island. In an Instagram post, he expressed his goal of producing some of the highest quality beef globally, focusing on wagyu and Angus cattle known for their premium meat.

The billionaire revealed that the cattle would be raised on macadamia nuts and beer produced within the $100 million compound, which also features an underground bunker and energy projects, as reported by Wired.

While Zuckerberg

The controversy also stems from the environmental impact of beef production. Beef farming is a significant contributor to deforestation, water Pollution, and global heating. Climate scientists stress the urgency of reducing beef consumption, particularly in developed countries, to mitigate the harmful effects of the climate crisis.

Cows, during their lifecycle, release substantial amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization estimate that a fully grown cow can emit up to 500 liters of methane per day, accounting for approximately 3.7% of all greenhouse gas emissions. Methane is known for its high potency, causing about 85 times more warming than CO2 over 20 years.

Criticism of Zuckerberg’s beef farming venture has extended to social media platforms. On Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, users mocked Zuckerberg’s choice, highlighting the environmental impact of beef consumption and its association with Climate change.

Animal rights groups, such as PETA, condemned Zuckerberg, accusing him of being stuck in the “dark ages” regarding ethical and sustainable practices in food production. Critics on various platforms pointed out the irony of Zuckerberg’s project amid growing concerns about populism and environmental awareness.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: