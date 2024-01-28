Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Jennifer Coolidge has taken a bold stand against animal cruelty, calling for an urgent ban on New York City’s horse carriages. In a heartfelt Instagram post to her 2.3 million followers, Coolidge urged her fans to join her in advocating for the passage of Ryder’s Law, a legislation aimed at ending the use of horse carriages on NYC streets.
Source: NBC News/YouTube
