The star’s passionate plea follows the distressing incident involving Gunner, a carriage horse who suffered a terrible accident on the West Side Highway. This incident, along with the tragic death of another horse named Ryder on a scorching hot day, has ignited a widespread call for action. “It’s not medieval times! Animal abuse like this should end forever,” Coolidge stated, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

Edita Birnkrant, Executive Director of NYCLASS, echoed Coolidge’s sentiments, highlighting the city’s ongoing abuse and public safety risks associated with carriage horses. She pointed out that over 71% of New Yorkers Support banning carriage horses, citing frequent accidents, neglect, and cruelty as key concerns.

Coolidge’s Instagram post not only draws attention to the plight of these animals but also offers a practical solution – replacing horse carriages with electric ones. This innovative idea would protect the welfare of animals while preserving the livelihoods of coachmen. The actress encourages her followers to take immediate action by calling Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and voicing their Support for Ryder’s Law.

This movement is more than just a call for animal rights; it’s a push towards a more compassionate and progressive society. Join Jennifer Coolidge and countless others in making a difference. It’s time for NYC to move forward and end this outdated practice. Your voice matters – let’s make it happen!