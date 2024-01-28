Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Jennifer Coolidge has taken a bold stand against animal cruelty, calling for an urgent ban on New York City’s horse carriages. In a heartfelt Instagram post to her 2.3 million followers, Coolidge urged her fans to join her in advocating for the passage of Ryder’s Law, a legislation aimed at ending the use of horse carriages on NYC streets.

Source: NBC News/YouTube

The star’s passionate plea follows the distressing incident involving Gunner, a carriage horse who suffered a terrible accident on the West Side Highway. This incident, along with the tragic death of another horse named Ryder on a scorching hot day, has ignited a widespread call for action. “It’s not medieval times! Animal abuse like this should end forever,” Coolidge stated, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

Edita Birnkrant, Executive Director of NYCLASS, echoed Coolidge’s sentiments, highlighting the city’s ongoing abuse and public safety risks associated with carriage horses. She pointed out that over 71% of New Yorkers Support banning carriage horses, citing frequent accidents, neglect, and cruelty as key concerns.

Coolidge’s Instagram post not only draws attention to the plight of these animals but also offers a practical solution – replacing horse carriages with electric ones. This innovative idea would protect the welfare of animals while preserving the livelihoods of coachmen. The actress encourages her followers to take immediate action by calling Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and voicing their Support for Ryder’s Law.

This movement is more than just a call for animal rights; it’s a push towards a more compassionate and progressive society. Join Jennifer Coolidge and countless others in making a difference. It’s time for NYC to move forward and end this outdated practice. Your voice matters – let’s make it happen!

TAKE ACTION: Make a quick call today to Council Speaker @nycspeakeradams at 718 206-2068 or 212-482-6731 and politely ask her to pass legislation to remove cruel and dangerous horse carriages.

