An invasive species of large spider is spreading down the East Coast. Known as Joro spiders, these large arachnids originated in East Asia. However, in the past decade, the species has established a foothold throughout several states. The first members of the species to be found in the United States were discovered in Georgia. Now, scientists are expecting it to soon appear in New York.

The scientific name for Joro spiders is Trichonephila clavata. The large, brightly colored arachnids are members of the orb weaver family. The native range of the Joro spider in East Asia has a similar climate to that of New York, where these spiders are projected to soon spread.

Joro spiders are very comfortable in urban centers, making it likely that they will establish a foothold in New York City. There, the spiders may help control lanternfly populations. Lanternflies are spotted flying insects that are also invasive. These spotted bugs have recently become a nuisance due to their large numbers and sticky droppings.

Adult female Joro spiders can measure up to eight inches across. These massive eight-legged creatures have already been spotted in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, and Maryland. The spiders can travel several miles by creating small strands of silk that form a sort of parachute. The spiders can then be blown by the breeze. However, they cannot travel long distances in this manner. Instead, the arachnids are also adept at hitching rides on moving vehicles.

Invasive species such as the Joro spiders are rarely good for native ecosystems. Although Joro spiders may help control lanternfly populations, all spiders will do so. However, preliminary findings from the University of Georgia show that Joro spiders are not especially harmful to local food webs or food systems.

This does not mean that invasive Joro spiders will not impact native ecosystems. Surveys found that in areas with Joro spiders, the invasive species had the largest numbers when compared to other orb spiders. Additionally, it appears that native orb spider species have lower numbers and are less diverse in areas where Jodi spiders have long been established. This suggests that the invasive spiders negatively impact the success of native orb spider species.

Despite their alarmingly large size and striking appearance, Joro spiders are not harmful to humans. Generally, these arachnids are reluctant to bite and will not do so unless threatened. Even if a Joro spider does bite you, their venom is weak and does not pose a threat. If a Joro spider bites you, experts advise that it will most likely feel similar to a bee sting.

