For many dogs, loud noises can be a source of anxiety. Thunder, alarms, and fireworks are all potentially nerve-racking for scared pups. On New Year’s Eve, one anxious dog named Whiskey was struggling to cope with the noise of fireworks and other loud celebrations ringing in the New Year. However, his people came up with an adorable way to distract him.

In a video posted to Hazel McBride’s TikTok account, she and her husband can be seen singing and dancing to distract Whiskey from the noise. Text overlay on the video reads, “When you both wanted to be in bed by 9 pm but you need to throw a dance party for your anxious dog to drown out the fireworks at midnight.” The couple danced, sang, and played with Whiskey’s favorite toy to distract the pup.

TikTok users found the video of the anxious dog and his dance party adorable. Many others shared that they had to do similar things to distract their animals from the fireworks. User JLV wrote, “I had a full concert for my dog for probably two hours singing and dancing my heart out I was exhausted afterwards. I can totally relate to Taylor Swift now”. The video received over 42,000 likes on the social media platform.

