A Cocker Spaniel named Woody is cracking up the Internet after a TikTok video showing his bed head was posted. The pup’s messy hair quickly captured viewer’s hearts.
@woody_the_englishcocker
I think the bed head is a big giveaway SC: @✨Walter the Catt✨ #dognap #bedhead #sleepydogs #spaniellifebelike #spaniellife #naps #dogsoftiktok #funnydogs #woodytheenglishcocker
In the video, Woody can be seen waking up from his nap. The pup is shown staring at the camera with his hair looking crazy. Text overlay on the video reads, “Did you just wake up from your nap ha ha”. Woody continues to stare at the camera with his bedhead on display before appearing to wink.
Viewers found the video extremely relatable. One wrote, “Who filmed me waking up from my nap”, while another said, “LITERALLY ME”. The video quickly went viral, racking up over 589,000 likes on TikTok.
