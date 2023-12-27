Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A Cocker Spaniel named Woody is cracking up the Internet after a TikTok video showing his bed head was posted. The pup’s messy hair quickly captured viewer’s hearts.

In the video, Woody can be seen waking up from his nap. The pup is shown staring at the camera with his hair looking crazy. Text overlay on the video reads, “Did you just wake up from your nap ha ha”. Woody continues to stare at the camera with his bedhead on display before appearing to wink.

Viewers found the video extremely relatable. One wrote, “Who filmed me waking up from my nap”, while another said, “LITERALLY ME”. The video quickly went viral, racking up over 589,000 likes on TikTok.

