A cat named Casper is proving that dogs are not the only excellent hiking companions in the animal kingdom! A rescued Maine Coon cat, one-year-old Casper lives with his human Juliet Turner in the United Kingdom. Although Casper was primarily a house cat when he lived with his former family, he has discovered a new passion after landing in his new home.

On Casper’s Instagram page, social media users can keep up with the hiking cat’s adventures. The adventurous feline accompanies his human on hikes around the country.

Casper stays safe while hiking by wearing a harness and extendable leash. Additionally, his human exercises precautions and avoids dogs and other dangerous situations.

According to his human, Casper loves going on excursions and appreciates the different sights and sounds of nature. He also enjoys jumping around on rocks, soaking in the sounds of nature, and observing the world around him.

