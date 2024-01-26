Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A family of five golden retrievers has taken the internet by storm after their human shared an adorable video of their snowy escapade. The viral clip, posted on TikTok under the username 5_shadesofgolden, features the golden retrievers – Honey, Star, Bruce, Cookie, and Jack – eagerly awaiting the chance to frolic in the snow.
The footage captures the sheer excitement of the golden retrievers as their owner opens the door, allowing them to revel in the white stuff in their backyard. The caption reads, “POV: walking my five golden retrievers up to some snow in the UK,” perfectly encapsulating the delightful moment.
@5_shadesofgolden
To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please contact licensing@storyful.com Good morning from a snowy UK #goldenretriever #goldenretrieversoftiktok #goldenretrieverlife #goldenretrieverlovers #snow #doginsnow #uksnow #goodmorning #cutegoldenretriever #dogsoftiktok #fy #goviral #snowyday
The clip was loved by viewers and has amassed over 52,000 likes on TikTok, spreading joy across social media platforms.
While the video brings smiles, it also serves as a reminder of responsible pet care during cold weather. Even though these energetic dogs could spend hours outdoors, it’s crucial to monitor their exposure to cold temperatures.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Adorable Dogs Help Shovel After Snow Storms (VIDEO)
- Dogs Having Fun Eating Snow (VIDEO)
- Sanctuary Animals Play Around in the Snow! [Video]
- Adorable Puppy Seeing Snow for First Time Will Make Your Day
- Cutest Dog Friend Pair Goes Viral For Adorable Play Sesh in the Snow
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments