A family of five golden retrievers has taken the internet by storm after their human shared an adorable video of their snowy escapade. The viral clip, posted on TikTok under the username 5_shadesofgolden, features the golden retrievers – Honey, Star, Bruce, Cookie, and Jack – eagerly awaiting the chance to frolic in the snow.

The footage captures the sheer excitement of the golden retrievers as their owner opens the door, allowing them to revel in the white stuff in their backyard. The caption reads, “POV: walking my five golden retrievers up to some snow in the UK,” perfectly encapsulating the delightful moment.

The clip was loved by viewers and has amassed over 52,000 likes on TikTok, spreading joy across social media platforms.

While the video brings smiles, it also serves as a reminder of responsible pet care during cold weather. Even though these energetic dogs could spend hours outdoors, it’s crucial to monitor their exposure to cold temperatures.

While the video brings smiles, it also serves as a reminder of responsible pet care during cold weather. Even though these energetic dogs could spend hours outdoors, it's crucial to monitor their exposure to cold temperatures.

