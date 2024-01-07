Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Dogs tend to love routines. They also need quite a bit of sleep, meaning that to many, bedtime is extra special. This is true for a Golden Retriever named Callie. A hilarious video shows her attempting to guilt trip her human into going to bed with her. The video was posted to the TikTok account @chloeandcalliegoldenlife, which documents Callie and her furry sister Chloe’s adventures.

In the video, Callie can be seen standing at the bottom of a set of stairs. The text on the video reads, “When your mom stays up past 8 pm and you have to put yourself to sleep because it’s past your bedtime.” The pup then continues up the stairs, still staring at her human. Clearly, she wants them to follow her! However, it does not appear to work. Eventually, the Golden Retriever continues up the stairs to bed on her own.

Viewers were very amused by Callie’s antics. One person wrote, “The way she keeps stopping and looking to see if you’re coming”. Another joked, “ I said WE are going to bed. Come on. Seriously, it’s bedtime.” The video of the Golden Retriever quickly went viral, racking up over 3.9 million likes on TikTok.

