Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Dogs tend to love routines. They also need quite a bit of sleep, meaning that to many, bedtime is extra special. This is true for a Golden Retriever named Callie. A hilarious video shows her attempting to guilt trip her human into going to bed with her. The video was posted to the TikTok account @chloeandcalliegoldenlife, which documents Callie and her furry sister Chloe’s adventures.
@chloeandcalliegoldenlife
I am my own hero in my story! #chloeandcalliesgoldenlife #goldenretriever #dog #dogsoftiktok
In the video, Callie can be seen standing at the bottom of a set of stairs. The text on the video reads, “When your mom stays up past 8 pm and you have to put yourself to sleep because it’s past your bedtime.” The pup then continues up the stairs, still staring at her human. Clearly, she wants them to follow her! However, it does not appear to work. Eventually, the Golden Retriever continues up the stairs to bed on her own.
Viewers were very amused by Callie’s antics. One person wrote, “The way she keeps stopping and looking to see if you’re coming”. Another joked, “ I said WE are going to bed. Come on. Seriously, it’s bedtime.” The video of the Golden Retriever quickly went viral, racking up over 3.9 million likes on TikTok.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
Best Things In Life Are Rescued by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Sleepy Golden Retriever Lets Human Know It’s Bedtime in Viral Video
- Golden Retriever Forms Adorable Friendship with Neighbor’s Pup
- Funny Video Shows Golden Retriever Puppy Learning About Taylor Swift
- Five Golden Retrievers Enjoy Family Movie Night in Cute Video
- Cute Interaction Between Golden Retriever and Baby Squirrel Goes Viral
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments