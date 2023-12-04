Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A funny cat on TikTok doesn’t care about their human’s exam as long as they receive the attention they deserve! Although cats have a reputation for aloofness, they often crave human attention. Unfortunately, they don’t particularly care if the timing is convenient. TikTok user @talelindblom recently posted a video proving this.

In the video, the funny cat can be seen interrupting their human’s studying with their antics. Seemingly fascinated by their human’s highlighter, the cat knocks it off the table, chews on it, and bats at it. Eventually worn out by their antics, the funny cat falls asleep in their human’s arms.

The hilarious video is captioned, “my studybuddy part 2”. Viewers found the video highly amusing, although a few were jealous of how much the cat seemed to enjoy cuddling. User valie wrote, “wish I had ur problems”. The video has been liked more than 2.2 million times on the social media platform.

