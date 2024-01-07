Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
In Florida’s Indian River County, a new program is helping rehabilitate inmates through interaction with farm animals. The program, which was developed by the county’s sheriff’s office, helps prepare inmates to reintegrate into civilian life upon their release. Allowing inmates to go outside and interact with farm animals helps reduce stress and facilitate a connection with nature, asserts the sheriff’s office.
Rehabilitation Through Animal Interaction
River Farms is located behind the Indian River County Jail. For several hours each week, inmates from the jail come to the farm, where they interact with a variety of farm animals. These animals include chickens, rabbits, and goats. Participants even spend time with Baby River, a newborn Tennessee Fainting Goat.
Currently, participation in the program is limited to female inmates convicted of misdemeanor crimes. The women have all achieved trustee status, meaning that they are considered trustworthy by the jail’s staff. Inmates convicted of violent crimes are barred from participating in the program. This maintains a safe environment for the farm animals and supports the rehabilitation process for participants.
Sheriff Eric Flowers views the program as a form of rehabilitation. Flowers feels that allowing inmates to participate in the farm animal program promotes compassion and empathy. These are two traits that help inmates positively reintegrate into society upon their release.
So far, the program is a success. Deputies and participants alike have noted that the program relieves inmate stress and positively changes inmates’ demeanor.
Similar Programs Show the Power of Animal Interactions
Indian River County is not the first to harness the healing power of animals for inmate rehabilitation. A 2020 study found that dog-based, animal-assisted interventions in prison populations may be a way to improve the mental health and empathy of inmates. Some studies also linked animal interventions to reduced rates of recidivism.
Animal programs have been introduced with success at several prisons. Notably, the California–based rehabilitation program Pawsitive Change taught inmates to become dog trainers. The inmates then helped to train dogs from high-kill shelters, making them more likely to find forever homes. A similar program at Pendleton Correctional Facility outside of Indianapolis introduced a work program where inmates care for and interact with abandoned and abused cats.
