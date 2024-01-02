Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A spectacle is unfolding off the Southern California coast as a pod of orcas, including a young calf, captivates experts and whale enthusiasts alike with a series of “extremely rare” sightings. The group of 10 whales has been frolicking in the waters between Oxnard and San Diego for the past two weeks, showcasing stunning acrobatics and approaching boats with unusual friendliness.

These orcas belong to the eastern tropical Pacific population, typically found in the waters off Mexico and Central America but occasionally venturing as far west as Hawaii. The prolonged stay of the whales in the waters near Orange County is a rare occurrence, drawing attention from marine experts and whale-watching enthusiasts.

Jessica Rodriguez, the education and communications manager at Newport Landing & Davey’s Locker Whale Watching, emphasizes the rarity of such sightings, stating that encountering these killer whales off the coast of California is usually a one-time event, let alone multiple consecutive sightings over two weeks.

While the exact reason for the prolonged visit remains uncertain, experts offer theories. Rodriguez suggests that warmer water conditions associated with this year’s El Niño might be a contributing factor. These warm-water orcas typically inhabit the waters off Baja, Mexico, and the abundance of their main prey—bottlenose and common dolphins—could be another reason for their extended stay.

Alisa Schulman-Janiger, the lead research biologist with the California Killer Whale Project, speculates that the megapods of dolphins in California, which are more naive about recognizing threats from killer whales, make for easier prey. This extended presence provides an unprecedented opportunity for researchers to document the behavior of these orcas, including feeding habits, prey sharing, and interactions with each other and boats.

The orcas from the eastern tropical Pacific are known for their social, intelligent, and family-oriented behavior. Observations by whale-watching captains reveal that this particular group exhibits a rare friendliness towards boats, even using them as tools for hunting. They position themselves next to boats to disrupt echolocation from approaching dolphins and then dive under the boat to propel the prey into the air.

