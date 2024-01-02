Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A spectacle is unfolding off the Southern California coast as a pod of orcas, including a young calf, captivates experts and whale enthusiasts alike with a series of “extremely rare” sightings. The group of 10 whales has been frolicking in the waters between Oxnard and San Diego for the past two weeks, showcasing stunning acrobatics and approaching boats with unusual friendliness.
Source: KTLA 5/YouTube
These orcas belong to the eastern tropical Pacific population, typically found in the waters off Mexico and Central America but occasionally venturing as far west as Hawaii. The prolonged stay of the whales in the waters near Orange County is a rare occurrence, drawing attention from marine experts and whale-watching enthusiasts.
Jessica Rodriguez, the education and communications manager at Newport Landing & Davey’s Locker Whale Watching, emphasizes the rarity of such sightings, stating that encountering these killer whales off the coast of California is usually a one-time event, let alone multiple consecutive sightings over two weeks.
While the exact reason for the prolonged visit remains uncertain, experts offer theories. Rodriguez suggests that warmer water conditions associated with this year’s El Niño might be a contributing factor. These warm-water orcas typically inhabit the waters off Baja, Mexico, and the abundance of their main prey—bottlenose and common dolphins—could be another reason for their extended stay.
Alisa Schulman-Janiger, the lead research biologist with the California Killer Whale Project, speculates that the megapods of dolphins in California, which are more naive about recognizing threats from killer whales, make for easier prey. This extended presence provides an unprecedented opportunity for researchers to document the behavior of these orcas, including feeding habits, prey sharing, and interactions with each other and boats.
The orcas from the eastern tropical Pacific are known for their social, intelligent, and family-oriented behavior. Observations by whale-watching captains reveal that this particular group exhibits a rare friendliness towards boats, even using them as tools for hunting. They position themselves next to boats to disrupt echolocation from approaching dolphins and then dive under the boat to propel the prey into the air.
Animals Are My Favorite People by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Researchers Use Drones and Infrared Cameras to Help Endangered Orcas in the Pacific
- Orcas’ Menopausal Moms Are the Ultimate Protectors of Their Sons
- Humpback Whales Shown Disrupting Orca Pods Hunt in Amazing Footage
- Killer Whales Don’t Belong in Captivity –– Here’s Why
- What ‘Granny,’ the Oldest Living Wild Orca, Can Teach Us About Helping Other Killer Whales Thrive
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments