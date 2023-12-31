Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A mini donkey named Rooster and a horse named Zeus have melted hearts on TikTok. A heartwarming video of the donkey and horse was posted by the large animal sanctuary Rewild Refuge Farm Sanctuary. This sanctuary rescues and rehabilitates large animals who may otherwise face slaughter. Rooster and Zeus were both rescued by the sanctuary.
Rooster and Zeus are so perfect 💝🥹 #rescuehorse #rescuehorsesoftiktok #sanctuary
Both donkeys and horses are naturally social creatures. However, text on the TikTok video says that the mini donkey Rooster “lived alone for six years.” Zeus has also lived a lonely life. The “big horse” has “never understood how to make friends”. Yet, when the donkey and horse met, they instantly became best friends.
The video shows the donkey and horse sniffing each other and gently rubbing their noses together. An accompanying caption reads, “Rooster and Zeus are so perfect.” Now, the two are inseparable. The sanctuary says that the donkey and horse are, “together 24/7 little Rooster follows his big friend everywhere all day and night”.
People loved the duo’s story. TikTok viewers were pleased to know that the donkey and horse had found each other and become best friends. User Chacha_gmon wrote, “We all need someone to love and be loved”. Another TikTok user, Michael 2921, agreed and said, “Never underestimate the power of friendship”. Currently, the sweet video of the donkey and horse has received over 10,900 likes on TikTok.
