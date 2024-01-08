Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Occasionally, a doggy door lets in a creature aside from its intended canine. Recently, a North Carolina family got quite a surprise when a goat managed to make their way inside using the doggy door. The funny video was posted to the TikTok account @goodlucksanctuary.

In the viral video, a brown and white goat can be seen squeezing his way through a small doggy door to get inside the house. It’s a tight fit, but the goat manages it! Two other goats can be seen standing on the porch outside, watching their companion. A human can be heard asking the goat who made their way indoors “How did you do that?”

Viewers had the same question. One TikTok user wrote, “Like I see how it happened, but it still doesn’t make sense.” Others advised the human to simply accept it. “Uh oh. Soon there will be three goats in there. He just showed them,” said another person. The video has racked up more than 1.4 million likes on TikTok.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: