Recycling is already a great thing to do, but if it can be used for someone else’s enjoyment … even better! Instead of filling up the landfills with everyone’s old Christmas trees, Edgar’s Mission thought … why not Donate them to the goats?! As Edgar’s Mission founder, Pam Ahern stated, “it’s a win-win situation for the environment and the animals.”

When the goats first approached the Christmas trees, they seemed confused at first … but in no time, they were munching away! We love that the local community pitched in to help treat these cuties – they enjoyed themselves. They weren’t the only ones, however, the chickens got a little piece of the pie as well!

Edgar’s Mission provides life-long care to hundreds of farm animals at any given moment. They strive to create a humane and just world for animals and humans alike through education, advocacy, and empowerment.

“If we could live happy, healthy lives without harming others, why wouldn’t we?”

Learn more about the amazing work Edgar’s Mission does for farm animals here.

