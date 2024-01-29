Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A cute TikTok clip shows a Doberman named Ares enjoying his nightly bedtime routine. In the video, which was shared by the account @yorkfamilyof3, the Doberman’s human can be seen carefully tucking in the dog as he settles down for the night. Ares seems very happy to bask in the attention.
@yorkfamilyof3
Im just a baby #dobermans_of_tiktok #doberman #comedy #dogsarefamily #dogs #dobermanpinscher #dobermann
The video is accompanied by a caption that reads, “I’m just a baby”. Despite the Doberman’s large size, his bedtime routine seems to bring him a lot of comfort. He lies still as his person carefully covers him with a blanket, making sure that he is cozy. According to his humans, the routine began after they realized that Ares was cold at night. Now, it is a daily habit! TikTok users loved the video, which has been liked more than 557,000 times.
