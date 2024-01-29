Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A cute TikTok clip shows a Doberman named Ares enjoying his nightly bedtime routine. In the video, which was shared by the account @yorkfamilyof3, the Doberman’s human can be seen carefully tucking in the dog as he settles down for the night. Ares seems very happy to bask in the attention.

The video is accompanied by a caption that reads, “I’m just a baby”. Despite the Doberman’s large size, his bedtime routine seems to bring him a lot of comfort. He lies still as his person carefully covers him with a blanket, making sure that he is cozy. According to his humans, the routine began after they realized that Ares was cold at night. Now, it is a daily habit! TikTok users loved the video, which has been liked more than 557,000 times.

