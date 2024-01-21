Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Recently, a Virginia cat went viral as the internet fell in love with the 28-pound feline. Now, the chunky cat has found a new home.

Named “One Frosty Too Many” by Richmond Animal Care and Control, the gray and white cat was found wandering the streets. After being at the shelter, it was discovered that he did not fit inside the cages. So, the chunky cat got a special room all to himself. Described as “28.5 lbs with a side of crankiness”, the cat was looking for a home that would let him do “what he wants, when he wants.” Soon, he warmed up to the shelter staff and his personality shone through.

“Frosty” did not have to wait long for a new home. A few days after the shelter posted about him, Maggie Thompson stepped in to adopt the chunky cat. Now, he goes by the name Gus and is on a diet to get him down to a healthier weight.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: