Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Recently, a Virginia cat went viral as the internet fell in love with the 28-pound feline. Now, the chunky cat has found a new home.
Named “One Frosty Too Many” by Richmond Animal Care and Control, the gray and white cat was found wandering the streets. After being at the shelter, it was discovered that he did not fit inside the cages. So, the chunky cat got a special room all to himself. Described as “28.5 lbs with a side of crankiness”, the cat was looking for a home that would let him do “what he wants, when he wants.” Soon, he warmed up to the shelter staff and his personality shone through.
“Frosty” did not have to wait long for a new home. A few days after the shelter posted about him, Maggie Thompson stepped in to adopt the chunky cat. Now, he goes by the name Gus and is on a diet to get him down to a healthier weight.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Woman Rushes Foster Cat to Vet Only to Find Out the Cat, Cheesecake, Is “Just Fat”
- Women Goes Viral for Adding Her Cat to Famous Pieces of Art
- Sweet Former Shelter Cat Spoons Human in Adorable Video
- Watch This Cat Parent Put Her Cat in “Cuddle Jail”
- Family Creates Shelters to Protect Cats from Cold Weather
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments