Chile has officially banned animal testing, as well as the manufacturing, import, and marketing of cosmetics tested on animals worldwide. The decisive decision was made during a unanimous vote by the full Senate session, presided over by Juan Antonio Coloma, on December 20.

Source: PETA/YouTube

The victory for animal protection

Daniela Benavides Sanchez, the Country Director for Chile at Humane Society International, expressed gratitude, saying, “Thanks to the passion and determination of animal-loving consumers, progressive beauty brands, and politicians across the globe who share our desire for a cruelty-free world, animal testing for cosmetics has been banned in 45 countries.” HSI has played a pivotal role in securing similar bans in nations such as Brazil, Mexico, Canada, India, South Korea, and Australia.

Nicole Valdebenito, Director of Awareness and Advocacy at NGO Te Protejo, emphasized the significance of the ban, stating, “This is a milestone for our organization and for animals. Thanks to this initiative, countless animals will be saved from unnecessary cruelty in Chile. In addition to suffering, these experiments are outdated compared to new methods that do not require living beings.”

Supporters attribute the legislative success to the influential impact of HSI’s stop-motion animated short film, #SaveRalph. The film tells the story of Ralph, a rabbit “tester,” and was brought to life by a star-studded multinational and multilingual cast. Launched in 2021, the film quickly went viral worldwide, amassing over 150 million social media views, over 865 million tags on TikTok, and generating more than 300,000 petition signatures in Chile.

