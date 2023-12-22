Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Chile has officially banned animal testing, as well as the manufacturing, import, and marketing of cosmetics tested on animals worldwide. The decisive decision was made during a unanimous vote by the full Senate session, presided over by Juan Antonio Coloma, on December 20.
Source: PETA/YouTube
The victory for animal protection
Daniela Benavides Sanchez, the Country Director for Chile at Humane Society International, expressed gratitude, saying, “Thanks to the passion and determination of animal-loving consumers, progressive beauty brands, and politicians across the globe who share our desire for a cruelty-free world, animal testing for cosmetics has been banned in 45 countries.” HSI has played a pivotal role in securing similar bans in nations such as Brazil, Mexico, Canada, India, South Korea, and Australia.
Nicole Valdebenito, Director of Awareness and Advocacy at NGO Te Protejo, emphasized the significance of the ban, stating, “This is a milestone for our organization and for animals. Thanks to this initiative, countless animals will be saved from unnecessary cruelty in Chile. In addition to suffering, these experiments are outdated compared to new methods that do not require living beings.”
Supporters attribute the legislative success to the influential impact of HSI’s stop-motion animated short film, #SaveRalph. The film tells the story of Ralph, a rabbit “tester,” and was brought to life by a star-studded multinational and multilingual cast. Launched in 2021, the film quickly went viral worldwide, amassing over 150 million social media views, over 865 million tags on TikTok, and generating more than 300,000 petition signatures in Chile.
Not Your Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Migrants Living in Toxic Dump in Cerro Chuño, Chile
- Chilean Feminist Group Helps Close Smelting Plant Causing Pollution and Health Problems
- Drought in Chile Has Left The Country with a National Security Issue
- Adorable Dog in Chile Interrupts International Soccer Match and Demands Belly Rubs
- Animal Welfare Group Loses High Court Challenge Over Cosmetic Testing on Animals
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments