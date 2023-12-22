Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A Chihuahua named Bean is home safe after being rescued from the Staten Island Expressway. Several kind drivers helped ensure that the scared dog was retrieved after he found his way onto the busy New York City highway.
Bean escaped from his yard after being spooked by another dog. He crawled through a hole in the fence. Terrifyingly, the Chihuahua ended up making his way onto the busy highway.
Although the story could have had a heartbreaking ending, many drivers stopped to help the small dog. Over 20 cars blocked traffic so that the pup would not be struck by a fast-moving vehicle. Several people attempted to catch the Chihuahua, who managed to evade them. Eventually, Bean was apprehended and reunited with his humans.
