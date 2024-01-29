Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A viral Instagram clip posted to the account @jake.the.bengal shows one cat lover’s amazing feline-friendly house. The home features a beautifully designed indoor and outdoor space that offers all kinds of amazing features for the two Bengal cats who reside there. Jake and Juniper are two lucky kitties to live in such a feline-friendly house!

Text overlay on the video reads, “POV: You design your entire house solely for your two cats”. The video then scans through the home, showing off the amazing features designed specifically for the two Bengal cats. There are cat trees and perches galore, as well as a litter box room. The outside area also features an amazing, screened-in cat porch for the two Bengal cats to enjoy.

Viewers loved the feline-friendly house. Many expressed jealousy, wishing that they could do the same for their beloved cats. One commenter wrote, “I’m jealous. My husband and kids won’t let me…”. Currently, the video has been liked over 289,000 times on Instagram.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

