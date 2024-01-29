Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A viral Instagram clip posted to the account @jake.the.bengal shows one cat lover’s amazing feline-friendly house. The home features a beautifully designed indoor and outdoor space that offers all kinds of amazing features for the two Bengal cats who reside there. Jake and Juniper are two lucky kitties to live in such a feline-friendly house!
Text overlay on the video reads, “POV: You design your entire house solely for your two cats”. The video then scans through the home, showing off the amazing features designed specifically for the two Bengal cats. There are cat trees and perches galore, as well as a litter box room. The outside area also features an amazing, screened-in cat porch for the two Bengal cats to enjoy.
Viewers loved the feline-friendly house. Many expressed jealousy, wishing that they could do the same for their beloved cats. One commenter wrote, “I’m jealous. My husband and kids won’t let me…”. Currently, the video has been liked over 289,000 times on Instagram.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
Best Things In Life Are Rescued by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Funny Video Shows Clingy Cat Accompanying Human into the Shower
- Viral Post Reveals How Hair Ties Nearly Killed Cat!
- Cute Chunky Cat Finds New Home
- Family Creates Shelters to Protect Cats from Cold Weather
- Sibling Squabble! TikToker Shares the Reality of Having “Girl Cats”
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments