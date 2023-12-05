Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Not all dogs are a fan of having their tails touched. However, one French Bulldog insists on having his tiny tail stroked after becoming jealous of his feline siblings having their fluffy tails pet. A funny TikTok video showing the ritual can be seen on the account @llyss.rae.
In the video, two cats can be seen having their fluffy tails pet by their human. The video then cuts to the French Bulldog sitting on the floor looking sad. Although his tail is only a nub, he wants pets too! Not wanting to disappoint, his human reaches down and strokes his short tail, including him in the ritual. The video’s caption reads, “Poor honey”.
Viewers have liked the video over 92,000 times. Many joked about the French Bulldog’s lack of tail. “Not her lil wisp,” wrote eardogg. Anastasia simply said, “teeny tiny tail”.
