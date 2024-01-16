Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The British Columbia Court of Appeal has maintained the convictions of Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer, who were found guilty in 2022 of criminal break and enter and mischief. Their charges stem from their participation in a peaceful sit-in at Excelsior Hog Farm, a factory pig farm in Abbotsford, BC, notorious for its repeated exposure to extreme animal cruelty.

Soranno and Schafer, part of the so-called “Excelsior 4,” are now seeking to appeal their 30-day jail sentence, marking the only known instance in Canadian history where individuals engaged in peaceful, non-violent civil disobedience face imprisonment. Camille Labchuk, executive director of Animal Justice, emphasizes the alarming lack of oversight and accountability on Canadian farms, raising concerns about the legal system’s treatment of those who expose animal suffering.

The 2019 “Meat the Victims” sit-in at Excelsior prompted the convictions, with Soranno and Schafer arguing that the judge impeded their ability to present a full defense. Notably, the jury was not allowed to view video footage depicting the suffering of pigs at the farm, and the trial judge prohibited arguments regarding alleged unlawful animal abuse on the farm.

This case highlights a stark contrast in the legal treatment of individuals advocating for animal welfare and farms accused of animal cruelty. While activists face relentless prosecution and harsh sentences, farms are seldom prosecuted, and when they are, the penalties rarely involve jail time.

Excelsior Hog Farm has been under scrutiny since 2019 when undercover videos revealed shocking instances of animal suffering. Mother pigs were found trapped in gestation crates with dead piglets, subjected to electric shocks, and injured, while workers seemingly engaged in brutal acts without repercussions. Despite providing evidence to law enforcement, no charges were filed against the farm, and a whistleblower who came forward faced legal consequences.

Recently released footage by Animal Justice in November 2023 exposed even more disturbing conditions at Excelsior, including dead and rotting pigs, pigs being kicked and jabbed with rods, and animals with bloody wounds. Astonishingly, the farm itself has not faced any charges, accentuating the glaring disparity between the treatment of citizen whistleblowers and the farms responsible for the abuse.

