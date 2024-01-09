Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Members of the South Korean National Assembly have officially passed legislation to ban the dog meat trade, a significant victory celebrated by animal welfare organizations globally. The Global Anti-Dog Meat Coalition, led by In Defense of Animals, commends the decision, hailing it as a dream come true for advocates who have tirelessly campaigned against the cruel industry.

Fleur Dawes, Director of Communications and International Partnerships for In Defense of Animals, expressed immense joy, acknowledging the hard work of lawmakers and local activists who navigated dangers and pushback to bring about this positive change. The newly approved legislation aims to spare countless dogs from the horrifying fate of the dog meat trade.

Source: In Defense of Animals/Youtube

The Global Anti-Dog Meat Coalition, formed in 2023, played a pivotal role in supporting the legislation. Since 2017, In Defense of Animals and Jindo Love Rescue have collaborated to rescue over 1,200 dogs from the meat trade, providing them with forever homes in North America. The Coalition has consistently worked towards banning the dog meat trade globally, focusing its efforts on South Korea.

Despite this monumental success, an estimated 1 million dogs are still raised and killed for dog meat annually in South Korea. The proposed Special Act, introduced in November 2023, allows for a three-year phase-out period, during which businesses involved in the industry must register with local authorities to receive financial Support.

In December 2023, the Agriculture, Food, Rural Affairs, Oceans, and Fisheries Committee of the Korean National Assembly passed the Special Bill on the breeding, slaughter, and distribution of dogs for consumption, signaling a significant step forward. On January 8, the Legislation and Judiciary Committee voted to pass the bill, and on January 9, the National Assembly overwhelmingly voted in favor of the ban, with 99% of assembly members supporting the move.

Patti Kim, President of Jindo Love Rescue, expressed her ecstasy, emphasizing the impact this ban will have on the future of dogs in South Korea. The victory was long-awaited and is expected to bring about positive changes for countless dogs, ending their suffering in the meat trade.

In Defense of Animals, a pioneer in advocating against the dog meat trade in South Korea for over two decades, played a crucial role in mobilizing Support for the Special Act. The organization garnered over 17,000 signatures through its alert, supported by influential figures, Korean War veterans, and celebrities like Katherine Heigl, Priscilla Presley, and Mena Suvari.

Jeffrey Mausner, co-founder of the Global Anti-Dog Meat Coalition, said “It is a cultural sea change in South Korea. It will prevent the torture and death of millions of dogs. It will serve as an example to other countries that still allow dog meat – China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, and others. Thank you to South Korea for taking this humane action.”

