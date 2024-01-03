Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
In the Gaza Strip, Rafah Zoo has become a refuge for starving monkeys, parrots, and lions.
Source: Al Jazeera English/YouTube
The Gomaa family runs the private zoo. In a grim scene, a worker tries to feed a weak monkey tomato slices by hand, illustrating the dire conditions faced by animals.
Tragedy unfolds within the zoo as four monkeys have already succumbed to the harsh conditions, and a fifth is now too weak to feed itself even when food is available. Zoo owner Ahmed Gomaa fears for the lives of his two lion cubs, forced to survive on meager rations of dry bread soaked in water. The cubs’ mother has also suffered, losing half her weight since the conflict began, transitioning from daily meals of chicken to weekly servings of bread.
The crisis extends beyond the zoo walls, as a U.N.-backed report warns of a looming famine in Gaza, with the entire population facing crisis levels of hunger. Israel’s restrictions on food, medicine, power, and fuel imports at the onset of the war exacerbated the situation, and although aid is now permitted to enter the enclave, security checks, delivery bottlenecks, and the challenges of navigating a war-torn landscape hinder the much-needed supplies.
