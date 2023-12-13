Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The internet is giggling over a viral TikTok video capturing the priceless moment when Opie, a seasoned family dog, realized that the arrival of his human’s new husky puppy wasn’t just a temporary visit—it was a permanent addition to the family.

Opie’s human, Diana Alvarez, shared the amusing insight into her canine family dynamics. She explained, “Opie was the only child for the first three years of his life. We just got a husky puppy, and Opie loved him for the first few days. He would interact and play with him at first. Now that one month has gone by, Opie is definitely over being a big brother, again!”

The new husky brought a whirlwind of puppy energy into Opie’s world, showcasing his playful antics by taking over Opie’s bed and creating a symphony of squeaky toys. Despite Opie’s initial warmth towards his new sibling, the TikTok video captures the exact moment when reality sank in, and Opie’s expression went from amused to unamused.

In the video, Opie’s less-than-impressed face steals the show as his husky sibling frolics in the foreground. The caption, “Opie is wondering where the receipt is,” perfectly encapsulates the dog’s apparent longing for a return policy.

Since its debut on November 28, the TikTok post by @opiethepitbully has become an internet sensation, garnering over 2.5 million views, 512,000 likes, and more than 1,350 comments. The relatable content has struck a chord with pet owners worldwide, prompting a flood of humorous anecdotes about their own dogs’ reactions to new companions in the comment section.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

