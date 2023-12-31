Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Ever wonder how smart octopuses are? These eight-armed sea creatures are smarter than you think. From opening jars with ease to tackling tricky tasks, they continue to blow our minds. Check out the videos below to see just how smart these marine geniuses are!
1. Opening Jars
Source: BBC Earth/Youtube
This genius octopus is showing a high level of intelligence. Watch as this one opens not just one, but many, jars. The video also reveals that octopuses do not just have intelligence in their heads – they have it throughout their arms as well.
2. Octopus vs Underwater Maze
Source: Mark Rober/Youtube
Youtuber Mark Rober made a huge nine-part maze for his pet octopus, Shashimi. Throughout the video, Shashimi continues to blow Mark’s and the viewers’ minds.
3. Twist Top Bottle
Source: Octolab TV/Youtube
This experiment took an unexpected twist when the octopus decided to rip a twist-top bottle open rather than twist it off! This not only shows the intelligence of the creature but also shows their strength.
4. Escape Room Challenge
Source: Octolab TV/Youtube
Octopuses are known as nature’s escape artists – and this one is no different. This four-part escape room challenge was easily beaten by the octopus.
5. Rubik’s Cube
Source: visitSEALIFE/Youtube
Bev, the National Sea Life Centre Birmingham’s Giant Pacific Octopus, has shown an amazing new skill. She completed a difficult Rubik’s cube in just 5.24 seconds.
Octopuses might live in the ocean, but they’re not just your average sea creatures. The videos above reveal a whole new side: they’re geniuses of the underwater world.
