Creating amazing architecture isn’t just a job for humans – animals can do it too! From beaver dams to termite mounds, there are a ton of creative and ingenious architectural designs in the animal kingdom.

1. Beaver Dams

Source: Nature on PBS/Youtube

After gnawing on wood to eat, beavers use their orange teeth to fell trees, take branches, and move heavy logs. With the help of water, they can pull their materials where they need them to go and build them on top of the stone base. This isn’t a lone project, either. The beavers work together as a family to interlock the timber together.

2. Termite Mound

Source: Emily Harper/Youtube

This timelapse shows termites as they collect their materials and work together to build their mound up over a full day. Each termite brings material back, slowly stacking it up to create tunnels and build the walls of their home.

3. Sociable Weaver Bird Nest

Source: Brut America/Youtube

Sociable weavers create the world’s largest bird’s nest, which can measure over 20 feet long and house over 100 mated pairs and their offspring. Made of hay and over mud, the community habitats act as shields high in the trees of arid regions.

4. Spider Web

Source: BBC Earth/Youtube

Spiders are one of the most amazing architects in the animal kingdom. Spiders make their webs from their silk, made of protein. The spider starts by laying a bridge line across the top with several anchor points. Then, it builds the web up!

5. Vogelkop Bowerbird Nest

Source: BBC/Youtube

The Bowerbird goes through a lot to woo his mate, creating an intricate piece of architecture. He builds it up slowly with twigs before laying down a floor and decorating thoroughly.

Mounds, dams, and nests all made from natural elements are intricately put together by the amazing creatures listed above. The awe of nature is inspiring and might even influence some of your favorite buildings!

