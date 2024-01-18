Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Creating amazing architecture isn’t just a job for humans – animals can do it too! From beaver dams to termite mounds, there are a ton of creative and ingenious architectural designs in the animal kingdom.
1. Beaver Dams
Source: Nature on PBS/Youtube
After gnawing on wood to eat, beavers use their orange teeth to fell trees, take branches, and move heavy logs. With the help of water, they can pull their materials where they need them to go and build them on top of the stone base. This isn’t a lone project, either. The beavers work together as a family to interlock the timber together.
2. Termite Mound
Source: Emily Harper/Youtube
This timelapse shows termites as they collect their materials and work together to build their mound up over a full day. Each termite brings material back, slowly stacking it up to create tunnels and build the walls of their home.
3. Sociable Weaver Bird Nest
Source: Brut America/Youtube
Sociable weavers create the world’s largest bird’s nest, which can measure over 20 feet long and house over 100 mated pairs and their offspring. Made of hay and over mud, the community habitats act as shields high in the trees of arid regions.
4. Spider Web
Source: BBC Earth/Youtube
Spiders are one of the most amazing architects in the animal kingdom. Spiders make their webs from their silk, made of protein. The spider starts by laying a bridge line across the top with several anchor points. Then, it builds the web up!
5. Vogelkop Bowerbird Nest
Source: BBC/Youtube
The Bowerbird goes through a lot to woo his mate, creating an intricate piece of architecture. He builds it up slowly with twigs before laying down a floor and decorating thoroughly.
Mounds, dams, and nests all made from natural elements are intricately put together by the amazing creatures listed above. The awe of nature is inspiring and might even influence some of your favorite buildings!
