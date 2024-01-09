Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

We’ve all heard of life, home, and health insurance. But, did you know that there is insurance for your pets as well? Pet insurance offsets some or most of the cost of diagnosing, treating, or managing pet illnesses and injuries. It can be difficult to know what pet insurance is right for you, so we have outlined some options below!

1. Lemonade

Lemonade pet insurance is “insurance for the 21st century”. They offer a hassle-free digital experience, powered by AI. They help you find coverage that you need including diagnostics, procedures, and medication. For preventative measures or accidental injury, you can purchase Lemonade pet insurance here.

2. Spot

Spot Pet Insurance allows you to adjust your benefit levels so you can fit pet insurance to match your budget. It is offered by the ASPCA and has a ton of deductible and annual coverage options. You can purchase Spot here.

3. Embrace

Embrace Pet Insurance has plans that are flexible for coverage, reimbursement, and deductible options. It is award-winning and can be used at any vet! You can check out prices here.

4. Healthy Paws

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance and Foundation has unlimited coverage. It also covers alternative therapies that are not typically covered by insurers. It is available in all 50 states and has been the #1 customer rater for the last 7 years. You can get rates here.

5. Paw Protect

Paw Protect plans allow you to pay any US vet directly. It offers customers an optional $5,000 interest-free line of credit to cover vet bills upfront. They have a multi-pet discount as well. Check out the rates here.

6. ManyPets

ManyPets is relatively new to the market, but it has a ton of features that make it a competitor to other insurances. It has a lower price than most, unlimited coverage for qualified pet bills, and fast direct deposit reimbursements. You can get your price here.

7. Fetch

Fetch covers up to 90% of unexpected vet bills and can be used by any veterinarian in the United States or Canada. They aim to provide the most comprehensive pet insurance for cats and dogs. It includes veterinary exam fees, emergency pet visits, specialist vet visits, and so much more. You can get your price here.

8. Pumpkin

Pumpkin prides itself on being simple and extensive. They offer 90% cash back on eligible vet bills. Pumpkin covers exam fees for accidents and illnesses, dental illnesses, behavioral issues, prescription food to treat covered conditions, alternative, therapies, and many other things that other pet insurance does not cover! To create a plan click here.

9. ASPCA

The ASPCA was known for preventing animal cruelty, but now it is offering pet insurance. They give 10% off with multiple pets and have no waiting period for special conditions. Check out plans and coverage here.

10. Figo

Figo has super competitive pricing and provides a social aspect where they form social groups for pet parents. Their insurance is flexible, reliable, and sometimes has 100% reimbursement. Find the best plan for your pet here.

Whether you have a cat, dog, or some other animal, insuring them is better for you and them in the long run. If you are looking for pet insurance, consider talking to your vet about your options.

