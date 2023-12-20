Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
The king of Indian street food! A quick grab-and-go burger, which is made in front of you on the side streets of India. A vada (spicy potato fritter) is sandwiched in between a pav (soft bun) along with chutneys! Fried bhundi (chickpea pearls) and green chilli are added, but these are optional extras. From Manju’s Cookbook: Vegetarian Gujarati Indian Recipes from a Much-Loved Family Restaurant by Manju Patel, Photography by Clare Winfield © Ryland Peters & Small
Vada Pav (Potato Fritters in a Bun with Chutneys) [Vegan]
Serves
4
Ingredients You Need for Vada Pav (Potato Fritters in a Bun with Chutneys) [Vegan]
For Nut Chutney:
- 1 1/4 tablespoons unsalted, skinless peanuts
- 1/2 teaspoon sunflower oil
- 4 garlic cloves
- Small pinch of salt
- 1 tablespoon Kashmiri chilli/ chile powder
For the Vada:
- 1 large potato
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon red chilli/chile powder
- 1 teaspoon garam masala
- 1 teaspoon Ginger, Garlic and Chilli Paste*****
- 1 1/2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- handful of fresh coriander/cilantro leaves
For the Batter:
- 1/3 cup (50 g) chickpea/gram flour
- 2 tablespoons cornflour/cornstarch
- pinch of salt
- 1/4 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- sunflower oil, for deep-frying
To Serve:
- 4 green chillies/chilis, sliced in half lengthways if large
- 4 soft white bread rolls
- 4 teaspoons Lili Chutney**
- 4 teaspoons Amli Chutney***
For the Ginger, Garlic And Chilli Paste:
- 12–13 garlic cloves, peeled
- 2–2 1/2-in. (5-6 cm) piece of fresh ginger, peeled
- 20 green chillies/chiles
- Pinch of salt
For the Lili Chutney (Mint, Coriander and Chilli Chutney):
- 1 cup (25 g) fresh mint leaves
- 2 cups (50 g) fresh coriander/cilantro leaves
- 3 green chillies/chilis
- Thumb-sized piece of fresh ginger, peeled
- 5 garlic cloves, peeled
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
For the Amli Chutney:
- 3 1/2 oz. (100 g) dried tamarind block, broken into small pieces
- 2 cups (480 ml) boiling water
- 2/3 cup (100 g) dates, stoned/pitted and chopped into 1-in. (2 cm) pieces
- 1 1/4 cups (250 g) granulated sugar
- 9 oz. (250 g) palm sugar/jaggery, grated
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon red chilli/chile powder
- 2 tablespoons ground cumin
- 2/3 teaspoon black peppercorns, crushed to a powder in a pestle and mortar
- 2 teaspoons fennel seeds
How to Prepare Vada Pav (Potato Fritters in a Bun with Chutneys) [Vegan]
For the Ginger, Garlic And Chilli Paste:
- Place all the ingredients in a food processor or blender and blitz to a smooth paste. Add a little water (or oil) if needed to loosen. This paste can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for 3–4 days. Just add to curries as required.
For the Lili Chutney:
- Wash the fresh mint and coriander leaves in cold water and dry using kitchen paper.
- Put all the ingredients in a food processor or blender and blitz until smooth.
- Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.
For the Amli Chutney:
- Place the tamarind in a bowl, pour over half of the boiling water. Leave for 30 minutes.
- Place the dates in a separate bowl and pour over the rest of the boiling water. Leave to soak for 30 minutes.
- Sieve/strain the tamarind mixture into a third bowl to remove any seeds. If the mixture is too thick, add a splash of water to loosen.
- Place the dates along with their soaking water in a blender and blitz to a smooth paste.
- Place a large saucepan over medium heat for 2–3 minutes. Add the tamarind and date mixtures to the pan along with all the remaining ingredients. Add 120 ml/1/2 cup water and cook, stirring continuously, for 25 minutes or until the chutney reduces and becomes quite thick. Keep stirring as the chutney cooks to make sure it doesn’t burn.
- Turn off the heat and let the chutney cool down in the pan, stirring occasionally. Once cooled, add enough cold water to achieve your preferred consistency.
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (160°C fan/ 180°C//Gas 4) and sterilize two heatproof glasses.
- Transfer the chutney to the sterilized jars and store in fridge for up to 3 weeks.
To Make the Dish:
- First, make the nut chutney. Lightly toast the peanuts in a dry frying pan/skillet over a low heat. Add the oil and garlic and cook for about 3–4 minutes or until golden. Remove the pan from the heat and leave to cool. Transfer the toasted nuts and garlic to a blender, add the salt and Kashmiri chilli powder and pulse briefly to coarsely chop the nuts. Set aside.
- Make the vada. Boil the potato in its skin in a pan of salted water until soft, then remove and leave to cool. Once cool, peel away the skin and grate the potato into a bowl. Add all the remaining ingredients for the vada and mix, so everything is combined and the potato is mashed.
- Add a few drops of oil to the palms of your hands, then roll the potato mixture into 4 equal-sized balls and place on a plate.
- To make the batter, sift the chickpea flour and corn flour into a bowl. Add the salt and lemon juice and slowly start to combine by gradually adding water, a little at a time – you should only need about 60 ml/1/4 cup. Continue mixing until the batter is smooth and free of any lumps. The batter should not be too runny but thick enough to coat a spoon. Set aside.
- Heat enough oil for deep-frying in a wok or large frying pan/skillet on high heat for 2 minutes. Check if the oil is hot enough by dropping a piece of batter into the oil; if it rises, the oil is ready.
- Lower the heat to medium. Take a few vada and roll them in the batter, making sure the potato balls are completely coated. Shake off any excess batter and carefully lower the vada into the hot oil.
- Using a slotted spoon, move the vada gently, turning them over every so often, making sure they don’t stick together. Cook for 3–4 minutes or until golden brown. Remove the vada from the oil and place on kitchen paper to drain. Continue cooking the vada in batches until all the potato balls are used.
- To make bhundi, hold a colander/strainer over the hot oil and push any remaining batter through the holes using a spoon. Fry the droplets of batter, stirring occasionally, until golden. Remove and set aside.
- Fry the green chillies in the oil for 1 minute. Remove and set aside.
- Now, assemble the vada pav. Slice three-quarters of the way through each roll, making sure not to cut all the way. Spread a teaspoon of Lili Chutney over the top half of each roll. Spoon some of the nut chutney over the bottom half of each roll and top with some bhundi. Place a vada inside the roll and add a little Amli Chutney on top. Place a green chilli inside each vada pav and eat straight away.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments