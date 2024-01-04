Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

This is such a sweet treat and you'd never guess that it's made with sweet potato!

Sweet Potato Brownie Bites [Vegan]

Serves

4

Ingredients You Need for Sweet Potato Brownie Bites [Vegan]

  • 7 oz. dates, chopped
  • 2 small sweet potatoes, peeled, cubed and boiled until tender
  • 8 oz. cashews soaked at room temp for about 2 hours
  • 1 avocado
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1/2 cup coconut milk
  • 1/4cup cacao powder
  • 5 o. stone ground flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 tablespoon salt

How to Prepare Sweet Potato Brownie Bites [Vegan]

  1. Combine dates, sweet potatoes, cashews, avocado, vanilla and maple syrup into blender, and puree until smooth.
  2. Add coconut milk with blender running.
  3. Combine all dry ingredients into a large bowl.
  4. Add wet ingredients and fold.
  5. Fold onto a prepared baking sheet and bake.
  6. Bake at 375°F for 25-30 min.
  7. Taste the golden glow!

    About The Author

    Lola Till

    Lola Till is the author of "Be Your Own Harmonist: Awakening Your Inner Wisdom for Physical, Mental and Emotional Wellbeing. Launched in September 2020 in Los Angeles, the book is an in-depth guide to building a more balanced life and draws upon decades of research in science and spirituality, as well as Lola’s personal experience. In September 2022, the book was launched in France, with the widely appraised film director Claude Lelouch writing the foreword for the French version, titled "Vers la paix intérieure”.

    Comments

