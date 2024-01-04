Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This is such a sweet treat and you'd never guess that it's made with sweet potato!
Sweet Potato Brownie Bites [Vegan]
Serves
4
Ingredients You Need for Sweet Potato Brownie Bites [Vegan]
- 7 oz. dates, chopped
- 2 small sweet potatoes, peeled, cubed and boiled until tender
- 8 oz. cashews soaked at room temp for about 2 hours
- 1 avocado
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1/2 cup coconut milk
- 1/4cup cacao powder
- 5 o. stone ground flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 tablespoon salt
How to Prepare Sweet Potato Brownie Bites [Vegan]
- Combine dates, sweet potatoes, cashews, avocado, vanilla and maple syrup into blender, and puree until smooth.
- Add coconut milk with blender running.
- Combine all dry ingredients into a large bowl.
- Add wet ingredients and fold.
- Fold onto a prepared baking sheet and bake.
- Bake at 375°F for 25-30 min.
- Taste the golden glow!
