Sweet Potato Brownie Bites [Vegan]

Lola Till is the author of "Be Your Own Harmonist: Awakening Your Inner Wisdom for Physical, Mental and Emotional Wellbeing. Launched in September 2020 in Los Angeles, the book is an in-depth guide to building a more balanced life and draws upon decades of research in science and spirituality, as well as Lola’s personal experience. In September 2022, the book was launched in France, with the widely appraised film director Claude Lelouch writing the foreword for the French version, titled "Vers la paix intérieure”.