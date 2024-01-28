Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Sometimes you have very little time to whip up a meal, which is when this quick soup comes to the rescue. By using mostly canned and frozen ingredients (which are nutritious!), you can make this healthy soup in 20 minutes. Book and Recipe credit: Courtesy of Robert Rose Inc., by Toby Amidor © 2023 Reprinted with permission. Available where books are sold. Photography credit: Ashley Lima
Speedy Vegetable Soup [Vegan]
Serves
6
Ingredients You Need for Speedy Vegetable Soup [Vegan]
- 2 tablespoons (30 mL) olive oil
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 4 cups (1 L) low-sodium vegetable broth
- 1 can (28 oz/796 mL) crushed tomatoes
- 3 cups (750 mL) frozen mixed vegetables
- 1 can (51⁄2 oz/156 mL) tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon (5 mL) Italian seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon (2 mL) salt
- 1/8 tsp (0.5 mL) ground black pepper
- 3 cups (750 mL) lightly packed baby spinach
How to Prepare Speedy Vegetable Soup [Vegan]
- In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium heat until shimmering. Add the onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the vegetable broth, crushed tomatoes, mixed vegetables, tomato paste, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper; raise the heat to high and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add the spinach; cook, stirring occasionally, until wilted, about 2 minutes.
- Ladle 1 1/2 cups (375 mL) soup into each of 6 bowls. Serve warm.
Notes
Substitute the mixed vegetables with reduced-sodium canned or frozen vegetables such as green beans, asparagus, mushrooms, peas or carrots.
