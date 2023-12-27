Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
It’s not a complicated recipe and your favorite vegetables can easily be added in. These pesto vegetables are roasted to perfection and tossed in a dreamy pesto. The pesto chickpeas are the added crunch to the dish along with the protein. We all know that it’s truly the sauce that makes a dish.
Roasted Pesto Vegetables with Chickpeas [Vegan]
Cooking Time
45
Ingredients You Need for Roasted Pesto Vegetables with Chickpeas [Vegan]
For the Vegetables:
- 2 medium yams (cut into round circles)
- 1 can chickpeas (rinsed and dried)
- 1 head broccoli
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes
- handful of chopped kale
- 3-5 teaspoons avocado oil (for roasting)
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- salt and pepper to taste
For the Dairy-Free Pesto
- 1/4 cup raw pumpkin seeds
- 1/2 cup fresh basil
- 1/4 cup nutritional yeast
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1-2 garlic cloves
- 1/4 cup water to thin
- pinch of salt
How to Prepare Roasted Pesto Vegetables with Chickpeas [Vegan]
- Preheat the oven to 400ºF and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Wash and cut the yams into circular discs and toss in 1 tsp of high heat oil. Lay flat on the baking sheet.
- Wash and dry the chickpeas and then toss in 1 tsp oil, 1 tsp garlic powder, salt and pepper. Place on the same baking sheet as the yams.
- But keep the chickpeas on one half and the yams on the other half. Roast in the oven for 15 minutes, then flip the yams and toss the chickpeas and bake for another 15-20 minutes until crisp.
- In the last 10-15 minutes, toss the broccoli and tomatoes in a little oil and then add them to the pan. You want all the veggies to have space so if your pan isn't big enough add the broccoli and tomatoes to a separate pan.
- While the veggies and chickpeas are roasting, prepare the pesto.
- Add all the pesto ingredients to a food processor and blend until smooth. Start with a 1/4 cup of water and add more to get your desired consistency.
- To serve: divide the veggies and chickpeas between two bowls. Option to add in a handful of chopped kale as well. Toss each bowl in the pesto and enjoy fresh. If not eating right away, wait to add the pesto.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments