When my friend April first tasted this salad, she burst out, “OMG, Agatha—this tastes amazing!” Every bite is an explosion of flavors and textures, thanks to the medley of vegetables, the toasted pecans (which also lend an extra dose of healthy fat), and creamy Asian-style peanut butter dressing. Even better, the salad is super healthy and filling. I promise it will become a new favorite in your home. I like to use my mandoline to cut the cabbage, carrots, and jicama and end up with the most beautiful salad.

Protein-Rich Chopped Salad with Peanut Sauce [Vegan]

Serves

4

Ingredients You Need for Protein-Rich Chopped Salad with Peanut Sauce [Vegan]

For the Peanut Sauce:
  • 1/4 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 3 tablespoons gluten-free rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup, or to taste
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons tamari or coconut aminos
  • 1 tablespoon grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
  • Sea salt

For the Salad:

  • 3 cups finely shredded cabbage
  • 1 cup shredded carrots
  • 1 cup cooked chickpeas, drained; if using canned, drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup chopped cucumbers
  • 1 cup shredded jicama
  • 1 cup diced red and/or yellow bell pepper
  • 1/2 cup chopped toasted pecans
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

How to Prepare Protein-Rich Chopped Salad with Peanut Sauce [Vegan]

  1. For the peanut sauce, in a small bowl, whisk together all ingredients up to the water. Whisk in 1 tablespoon of water at a time until the consistency is just pourable, about 1/4 cup total. Season to taste with red pepper flakes, if using, salt, and more black pepper. Set aside.
  2. For the salad, in a large bowl, combine all the ingredients. Drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss to combine.

