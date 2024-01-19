Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
The best combination of flavors in a sweet treat maybe ever! These popcorn white chocolate chip bars are super moist, crunchy and flavor-packed.
Popcorn White Chocolate Chip Bars [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
Calories
194
Serves
12
Cooking Time
34
Ingredients You Need for Popcorn White Chocolate Chip Bars [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- 1/2 cup smooth almond butter
- 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
- 4 tablespoons coconut oil, melted
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup of gluten free oatmeal (blend down to a flour with 6-8 pulses)
- 1/4 cup of oatmeal left in tact
- 1/4 cup of arrowroot flour or starch
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3-ounces of vegan white chocolate chips
- 2 cups of popcorn, popped
How to Prepare Popcorn White Chocolate Chip Bars [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- Preheat your oven to 350°F.
- Into your smaller bowl, add your almond butter, syrup, oil and extract. You can microwave for 1 minute or warm on the stovetop in a saucepan.
- You don't want the mixture hot yet warm and able to be whisked together to blend nicely.
- Next, into your food processor or blender, pulse your oats down to a flour (1/2 cup). Then add your in tact oats, starch, baking soda and salt.
- Pulse a few times to blend.
- Then add your wet ingredients and pulse several times.
- Then by hand mix in the white chocolate chips and popcorn.
- I felt the popcorn blended better using my hands to mix.
- Then pour the batter out into a 8x8 glass pan.
- Press firmly into you pan.
- Bake 24 minutes or until the edges are golden.
- Remove and let it cool for 10 minutes out on the counter and then I refrigerated for about 30 minutes.
- Cut once cooled.
- Enjoy.
Nutritional Information
Per Serving: Calories: 194 | Carbs: 16 g | Fat: 14 g | Protein: 3 g | Sodium: 41 mg | Sugar: 10 gNote: The information shown is based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
