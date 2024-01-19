Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The best combination of flavors in a sweet treat maybe ever! These popcorn white chocolate chip bars are super moist, crunchy and flavor-packed.

Popcorn White Chocolate Chip Bars [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

Ingredients You Need for Popcorn White Chocolate Chip Bars [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

  • 1/2 cup smooth almond butter
  • 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
  • 4 tablespoons coconut oil, melted
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup of gluten free oatmeal (blend down to a flour with 6-8 pulses)
  • 1/4 cup of oatmeal left in tact
  • 1/4 cup of arrowroot flour or starch
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3-ounces of vegan white chocolate chips
  • 2 cups of popcorn, popped

How to Prepare Popcorn White Chocolate Chip Bars [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

  1. Preheat your oven to 350°F.
  2. Into your smaller bowl, add your almond butter, syrup, oil and extract. You can microwave for 1 minute or warm on the stovetop in a saucepan.
  3. You don't want the mixture hot yet warm and able to be whisked together to blend nicely.
  4. Next, into your food processor or blender, pulse your oats down to a flour (1/2 cup). Then add your in tact oats, starch, baking soda and salt.
  5. Pulse a few times to blend.
  6. Then add your wet ingredients and pulse several times.
  7. Then by hand mix in the white chocolate chips and popcorn.
  8. I felt the popcorn blended better using my hands to mix.
  9. Then pour the batter out into a 8x8 glass pan.
  10. Press firmly into you pan.
  11. Bake 24 minutes or until the edges are golden.
  12. Remove and let it cool for 10 minutes out on the counter and then I refrigerated for about 30 minutes.
  13. Cut once cooled.
  14. Enjoy.
Nutritional Information

Per Serving: Calories: 194 | Carbs: 16 g | Fat: 14 g | Protein: 3 g | Sodium: 41 mg | Sugar: 10 g

Note: The information shown is based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.


About The Author

Robin

Robin Runner is the author, recipe developer, photographer, and fitness enthusiast behind Knead to Cook. As a wife and active mother to two teenage daughters, Robin is well-versed in creating easy, flavorful recipes to accommodate a wide variety of palates. Whether you’re a lover of meat and potatoes or strictly vegan and gluten-free, Robin’s non-threatening recipes and captivating photography will appeal to all tastes.

