Jugo verde (or Mexican green juice) delivers big on fresh and zesty flavors. With ingredients like nopales, it also contains health benefits that will keep you feeling young and vibrant! And the best part? It's totally customizable!
Jugo Verde [Vegan]
Serves
10
Ingredients You Need for Jugo Verde [Vegan]
- 1 nopales pad
- 1/2-inch chunk ginger
- 2 cups pineapple chunks
- 1 stalk celery
- 1 green apple
- 1 navel orange
- 1 lime
- 1 cup spinach
How to Prepare Jugo Verde [Vegan]
- Thoroughly wash all the produce. Using a towel or just holding it carefully, prepare the nopales by cutting around both edges to remove the outer thorns. For the rest, run the edge of your knife in a horizontal fashion all over the pad until the thorns are gone.
- Turn it over and repeat the same process on the second side. Roughly chop what is left and transfer it to a blender. Remove the ginger skin with a spoon. Cut away the pineapple skin and roughly chop it. Core and chop the apple and celery, and add all of that to your blender.
- Cut the orange and lime half and squeeze both into the blender as well. Mix on high until no chunks remain.
- Serve immediately. Optional: if you prefer no pulp, strain the juice into a cup or container before serving. Happy drinking!
