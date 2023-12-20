Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
With its hybrid, rustic, yet sumptuous look, this soft corn sponge with tangy fruits and custardy cream is a frequent bake in my kitchen. There is something so comforting about the flavor of the earthy corn paired with fragrant sour cherry bites. Easy enough, I like to make this early in the morning and serve it throughout the day. This cake is delicious on its own and if you serve this as a snack cake, you can totally skip the Crème Anglaise. But the silky cream does soothe the acidity of the fruit and round up the overall experience, and I personally very rarely skip it. In terms of temperature, I like to drizzle a slightly warm Crème Anglaise over the cool, refrigerated cake or vice versa. Credit: Reprinted with permission from New Vegan Baking by Ana Rusu. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Ana Rusu.
Gluten-Free Upside-Down Sour Cherry Cake with Creme Anglaise [Vegan, Gluten-Free, Nut-Free, Soy-Free]
Ingredients You Need for Gluten-Free Upside-Down Sour Cherry Cake with Creme Anglaise [Vegan, Gluten-Free, Nut-Free, Soy-Free]
For the Crème Anglaise:
- 3/4 cup and 1 tablespoon (200 ml) unsweetened oat milk, divided
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- 1/2 cup (110 ml) vegan cooking cream
- 1/4 cup (40 g) caster/superfine sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 1/2 teaspoon (8 ml) vanilla extract
- Small pinch of turmeric
For the Sour Cherry Layer:
- 2 cups (300 g) pitted sour cherries (fresh or frozen; see Notes)
- 2 tablespoons (25 g) light brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
For the Gluten-Free Cake:
- 1 tablespoon (20 g) vegan butter, room temperature
- 1/4 cup (60 ml) extra virgin olive oil
- 3/4 cup and 2 tablespoons (105 g) confectioners’ sugar
- 2 teaspoons (10 ml) vanilla extract
- Zest from 1/2 lemon
- 1/2 cup and 3 tablespoons (85 g) fine corn flour
- 1/2 cup (80 g) white rice flour
- 3/4 teaspoon xanthan gum (see Notes)
- 1 1/2 teaspoon (7 g) baking powder
- 1/8 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/4 cup (60 ml) oat milk, unsweetened
- 3 tablespoons (45 ml) fresh orange juice
How to Prepare Gluten-Free Upside-Down Sour Cherry Cake with Creme Anglaise [Vegan, Gluten-Free, Nut-Free, Soy-Free]
To Make the Crème Anglaise:
- Combine 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of the oat milk with the cornstarch in a small cup. Mix well and set aside.
- In a saucepan, add the remaining 3/4 cup (185 ml) of oat milk, the vegan cooking cream, sugar, salt and the cornstarch mixture. Bring to a boil on medium heat, then simmer for 3 minutes on low heat, stirring continuously. Take the pan off the heat and add the vanilla extract and a very small pinch of turmeric. Transfer to a pouring bowl, set aside to cool, then refrigerate before serving.
To Prepare the Sour Cherry Layer:
- Preheat the oven to 370°F (175°C) and set an oven rack in the middle position. Line an 7-inch (18-cm) round cake pan with parchment paper and set aside. Place the cherries in the pan, add the sugar and lemon juice and give it a stir. Bake for 15 minutes, until the cherries are juicy and bubbling. Let the cherries cool completely.
To Make the Gluten-Free Cake:
- While the cherries cool, to make the Gluten-Free Cake, use a wooden spatula to cream the butter with the extra virgin olive oil, sugar, vanilla and lemon zest. Mix it for 1 to 2 minutes, until it starts to get fluffy. It is not necessary for the sugar to be completely dissolved.
- In a large bowl, combine the gluten-free flours, xanthan gum, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Mix well.
- In a separate bowl, mix the oat milk with the orange juice. Add one-third of the butter mixture and one-third of the milk mixture to the dry ingredients. Gently fold using a rubber spatula. Add the remaining thirds one by one, folding the wet ingredients just enough to combine. Be careful to not overmix the batter.
- Pour the batter over the cooled cherries. Spread the batter evenly using a spatula and bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Let it cool in the pan for at least 20 minutes.
- To plate the cake, place a wide plate over the cake pan and flip it. Take off the parchment paper and let it cool completely before slicing.
- Serve with a drizzle of warm or cold Crème Anglaise.
Notes
- This cake is very versatile in terms of fruits: tangy rhubarb or apricots would be a delightful companion. Or try spiced apples, pears or seedless red grapes for an autumn delight. The farmers’ market is your oyster! Xanthan gum is a gluten-free water-binding agent and texture modifier used in many foods.
- Xanthan gum is a food additive derived from fermented sugar. In this recipe, the xanthan gum helps thicken and hold the gluten-free baked goods together and prevents the cake from becoming too crumbly. I do not recommend skipping this ingredient.
- Keep any leftovers refrigerated in an airtight container, for up to 3 days. Crème Anglaise can be made ahead and will keep well, refrigerated in an airtight container, for up to 3 days.
Comments