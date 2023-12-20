Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

With its hybrid, rustic, yet sumptuous look, this soft corn sponge with tangy fruits and custardy cream is a frequent bake in my kitchen. There is something so comforting about the flavor of the earthy corn paired with fragrant sour cherry bites. Easy enough, I like to make this early in the morning and serve it throughout the day. This cake is delicious on its own and if you serve this as a snack cake, you can totally skip the Crème Anglaise. But the silky cream does soothe the acidity of the fruit and round up the overall experience, and I personally very rarely skip it. In terms of temperature, I like to drizzle a slightly warm Crème Anglaise over the cool, refrigerated cake or vice versa.   Credit: Reprinted with permission from New Vegan Baking by Ana Rusu. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Ana Rusu.

Gluten-Free Upside-Down Sour Cherry Cake with Creme Anglaise [Vegan, Gluten-Free, Nut-Free, Soy-Free]

Ingredients You Need for Gluten-Free Upside-Down Sour Cherry Cake with Creme Anglaise [Vegan, Gluten-Free, Nut-Free, Soy-Free]

For the Crème Anglaise:
  • 3/4 cup and 1 tablespoon (200 ml) unsweetened oat milk, divided
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1/2 cup (110 ml) vegan cooking cream
  • 1/4 cup (40 g) caster/superfine sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon (8 ml) vanilla extract
  • Small pinch of turmeric

For the Sour Cherry Layer:

  • 2 cups (300 g) pitted sour cherries (fresh or frozen; see Notes)
  • 2 tablespoons (25 g) light brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice 

For the Gluten-Free Cake:

  • 1 tablespoon (20 g) vegan butter, room temperature
  • 1/4 cup (60 ml) extra virgin olive oil
  • 3/4 cup and 2 tablespoons (105 g) confectioners’ sugar
  • 2 teaspoons (10 ml) vanilla extract
  • Zest from 1/2 lemon
  • 1/2 cup and 3 tablespoons (85 g) fine corn flour
  • 1/2 cup (80 g) white rice flour
  • 3/4 teaspoon xanthan gum (see Notes)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon (7 g) baking powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 cup (60 ml) oat milk, unsweetened
  • 3 tablespoons (45 ml) fresh orange juice

How to Prepare Gluten-Free Upside-Down Sour Cherry Cake with Creme Anglaise [Vegan, Gluten-Free, Nut-Free, Soy-Free]

To Make the Crème Anglaise:
  1. Combine 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of the oat milk with the cornstarch in a small cup. Mix well and set aside.
  2. In a saucepan, add the remaining 3/4 cup (185 ml) of oat milk, the vegan cooking cream, sugar, salt and the cornstarch mixture. Bring to a boil on medium heat, then simmer for 3 minutes on low heat, stirring continuously. Take the pan off the heat and add the vanilla extract and a very small pinch of turmeric. Transfer to a pouring bowl, set aside to cool, then refrigerate before serving.

To Prepare the Sour Cherry Layer:

  1. Preheat the oven to 370°F (175°C) and set an oven rack in the middle position. Line an 7-inch (18-cm) round cake pan with parchment paper and set aside. Place the cherries in the pan, add the sugar and lemon juice and give it a stir. Bake for 15 minutes, until the cherries are juicy and bubbling. Let the cherries cool completely.

To Make the Gluten-Free Cake:

  1. While the cherries cool, to make the Gluten-Free Cake, use a wooden spatula to cream the butter with the extra virgin olive oil, sugar, vanilla and lemon zest. Mix it for 1 to 2 minutes, until it starts to get fluffy. It is not necessary for the sugar to be completely dissolved.
  2. In a large bowl, combine the gluten-free flours, xanthan gum, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Mix well.
  3. In a separate bowl, mix the oat milk with the orange juice. Add one-third of the butter mixture and one-third of the milk mixture to the dry ingredients. Gently fold using a rubber spatula. Add the remaining thirds one by one, folding the wet ingredients just enough to combine. Be careful to not overmix the batter.
  4. Pour the batter over the cooled cherries. Spread the batter evenly using a spatula and bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Let it cool in the pan for at least 20 minutes.
  5. To plate the cake, place a wide plate over the cake pan and flip it. Take off the parchment paper and let it cool completely before slicing.
  6. Serve with a drizzle of warm or cold Crème Anglaise.
Notes

  • This cake is very versatile in terms of fruits: tangy rhubarb or apricots would be a delightful companion. Or try spiced apples, pears or seedless red grapes for an autumn delight. The farmers’ market is your oyster! Xanthan gum is a gluten-free water-binding agent and texture modifier used in many foods.
  • Xanthan gum is a food additive derived from fermented sugar. In this recipe, the xanthan gum helps thicken and hold the gluten-free baked goods together and prevents the cake from becoming too crumbly. I do not recommend skipping this ingredient.
  • Keep any leftovers refrigerated in an airtight container, for up to 3 days. Crème Anglaise can be made ahead and will keep well, refrigerated in an airtight container, for up to 3 days.

    About The Author

    Ana Rusu

    Reawaken your love for all things sweet and become a master of modern plant-based baking. Through this carefully curated and visually stunning recipe collection, Ana Rusu guides you in using vegan ingredients to create mouthwatering, ultra-satisfying baked goods and no-bake treats for you and your loved ones. Ana’s recipes pair rich flavors with delicate fruits and aromatic herbs for desserts with beautifully balanced taste and luscious texture.

