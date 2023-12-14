Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
These Gluten-Free Pistachio Shortbread cookies with rosewater icing (also known as sugar cookies) are such a beautifully well-rounded combination of flavors. With aromas reminiscent of pistachio baklavas, these gluten-free treats will warm your soul and please any palate. A real delight!
Gluten-Free Pistachio Shortbread Cookies [Vegan, Gluten-free]
Serves
15
Ingredients You Need for Gluten-Free Pistachio Shortbread Cookies [Vegan, Gluten-free]
For the Cookies:
- 1/2 cup unsalted vegan margarine, room temperature
- 1/2 cup coconut oil (solid format)
- 3/4 cup confectioner’s sugar, sifted
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 cups brown rice flour, sifted
- 1/2 cup pistachios (ground and sifted)
- 1/2 teaspoon Agar powder
For the Vegan Rosewater Royal Icing:
- 3 tablespoons Aquafaba (chickpea water)
- 1 1/2 cups Icing sugar
- 1 tablespoon Rosewater
- 1 cup Pistachios Chopped
How to Prepare Gluten-Free Pistachio Shortbread Cookies [Vegan, Gluten-free]
For the Cookies:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- In a medium-sized bowl, cream coconut oil and margarine with an electric mixer for about 2 minutes on medium speed. Slowly add sifted powdered sugar to the mixture one tablespoon at a time. Stir in your vanilla, ground pistachios, and flour and mix until incorporated. Stir in your agar, then cover the bowl with saran wrap and leave in the fridge overnight.
- Remove dough from the fridge and divide it into two parts. Keep on of the parts in the fridge, covered with the plastic wrap. Roll the other half on a counter lined with parchment paper until it’s 1/4” thick. You can work your dough into your hands to warm it up if it’s too hard to work with. The dough will become very sticky so I recommend using a saran wrap on top of your dough to roll it out.
- Use your cookie cutter shape of choice but watch out for any stuck-on cookie dough. Rinse off excess cookie dough with hot water between cuts to make a nice clean shape.
- Place your cookies onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake trays anywhere from 10-20 minutes, depending on the size of the cookies you are making. Watch them until the edges turn a golden-brown color.
For the Icing:
- Whisk the chickpea brine with an electric mixer until foamy and then add the icing sugar 1 tablespoon at a time to the mixture until fully incorporated and thick. Add in rose water.
- Dip your cookies into the icing and place them on a cookie sheet. Sprinkle on your chopped pistachios.
Comments
Just finished making these today. So delicious. I couldn’t find agar powder so I bought agar flakes and ground them with a mortar and pestle. Also used a vegan butter stick instead of vegan margarine which was fine. These turned out super shortbread-y! Highly recommend.
Hello, the recipe looks very good and I want to try making it. Can I use all coconut oil and not margarine? I can’t find agar powder, can I use something else? Thanks!
