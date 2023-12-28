Easy Cocoa Date Truffles [Vegan]

Maggie Wescott is a chef, cooking instructor, and recipe creator and manages Alternative Dish. She shares her recipes and passion for plants on her website Alternative Dish. Maggie focuses on empowering people with food sensitivities to enjoy cooking and eating delicious food despite their dietary restrictions. She is passionate about getting more vegetables on everyone’s plate, encouraging people of all ages to get in the kitchen, and helping people transition to new dietary lifestyles with ease.