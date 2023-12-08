Dalgona Hot Chocolate [Vegan]

Alchemy Eats is all about sharing tasty, exciting, beautiful, experimental, and, most importantly, healthy food and drink ideas and recipes. We experiment with recipes that combine some of the most nutrient-dense foods with other flavorful ingredients. Our favorite nutrient-dense foods are called Elements, and they are usually at the core of our recipes. The Elements are Apple Cider Vinegar, Beetroot, Matcha, Turmeric, Spirulina, Cacao, Ginger. Each Element has unique health properties that we can all benefit from, but we’re under no illusion that they have the most appealing flavors.