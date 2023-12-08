This hot chocolate dalgona is perfect for chilly days!
Dalgona Hot Chocolate [Vegan]
Serves
1
Ingredients You Need for Dalgona Hot Chocolate [Vegan]
- 1 tablespoon cacao powder
- Aquafaba (from one tin of chickpeas)
- 2 tablespoons icing sugar
- 1/4 two creams of tartar (optional) can help improve the texture
- Dairy-free milk (enough to fill your glass 3/4 full)
How to Prepare Dalgona Hot Chocolate [Vegan]
- Get a large bowl and drain the chickpeas separating the aquafaba (liquid) and chickpeas. Next, get an electric-powered whisk and whisk for 1 to 2 minutes until the mixture becomes white and thicker.
- Next, add the cacao powder, icing sugar, and cream of tartar (optional).
- Whisk for a few minutes. You want to be making stiff peaks out of the foam. Keep going until you get this. Add a tsp of extra icing sugar to thicken the mixture if needed.
- Pour your heated milk into your glass.
- Now the fun part. Get a spoon and start adding the foamy hot chocolate to the top of your glass.
- Decorate with toasted marshmallows and grated dark chocolate.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments