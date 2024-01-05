Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This coconut whipped cream with berries is the worlds fanciest breakfast ever. Running a fresh cut strawberry through a bowl of coconut cream will change your life. Coconut whipped cream uses one ingredient and takes less than 2 minutes to whip up! Luscious and rich this dairy-free cream is vegan, paleo, keto and whole30 friendly. With a few drops of stevia or a little powdered sugar, you can makes this into frosting, perfect for desserts or breakfast!
Coconut Whipped Cream [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Coconut Whipped Cream [Vegan]
- 1 can coconut milk or coconut cream, chilled
- optional: sweetener, flavored extracts & vanilla bean
- electric hand mixer
How to Prepare Coconut Whipped Cream [Vegan]
- Chill canned coconut milk overnight in the fridge
- Open can upside down and drain off coconut water
- Scoop the coconut cream into a mixing bowl
- Whip the coconut cream with a hand mixer until smooth
- (optional) Add any flavors or sweeteners at this point
- Use immediately or store in the fridge until ready to serve
