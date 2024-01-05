Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

This coconut whipped cream with berries is the worlds fanciest breakfast ever. Running a fresh cut strawberry through a bowl of coconut cream will change your life. Coconut whipped cream uses one ingredient and takes less than 2 minutes to whip up! Luscious and rich this dairy-free cream is vegan, paleo, keto and whole30 friendly. With a few drops of stevia or a little powdered sugar, you can makes this into frosting, perfect for desserts or breakfast!

Coconut Whipped Cream [Vegan]

