This coconut whipped cream with berries is the worlds fanciest breakfast ever. Running a fresh cut strawberry through a bowl of coconut cream will change your life. Coconut whipped cream uses one ingredient and takes less than 2 minutes to whip up! Luscious and rich this dairy-free cream is vegan, paleo, keto and whole30 friendly. With a few drops of stevia or a little powdered sugar, you can makes this into frosting, perfect for desserts or breakfast!

Coconut Whipped Cream [Vegan]

Ingredients You Need for Coconut Whipped Cream [Vegan]

  • 1 can coconut milk or coconut cream, chilled
  • optional: sweetener, flavored extracts & vanilla bean
  • electric hand mixer

How to Prepare Coconut Whipped Cream [Vegan]

  1. Chill canned coconut milk overnight in the fridge
  2. Open can upside down and drain off coconut water
  3. Scoop the coconut cream into a mixing bowl
  4. Whip the coconut cream with a hand mixer until smooth
  5. (optional) Add any flavors or sweeteners at this point
  6. Use immediately or store in the fridge until ready to serve
About The Author

Melanie Sorrentino

Melanie and Mark Sorrentino are the faces behind the blog, Modest Dish. Together they’ve train-hopped, tattooed their wedding rings on their fingers, then moved into a 150-sqft home in the woods with no plumbing for a year. They entertain all ways to eat cheap vegan meals. Each recipe is simplified to the point of no return.

