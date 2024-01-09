Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Packed with Beetroot, Berries, Nuts, Pumpkin and Sunflower Seeds, one bar will give you a full on Omega, Iron and Vitamin C blast to power you through the day!

Beetroot Burst Bars [Vegan]

Cooking Time

20

Ingredients You Need for Beetroot Burst Bars [Vegan]

Bottom Layer
  • 1 large beetroot, cooked and peeled
  • 2 bananas
  • 3/4 cup oats
  • 3 tablespoons low calorie fruit syrup
  • 1/5 cup Walnuts (could use any other nuts)

Top Layer

  • 3/4 cup berries (fresh or frozen)
  • 3/8 cup oats
  • 1/5 cup Omega mix (mix of seeds and nuts- you could make your own blend e.g. sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and crushed almonds)
  • 1 tablespoon low calorie fruit syrup or maple syrup
  • 1/3 cup nut milk

How to Prepare Beetroot Burst Bars [Vegan]

  1. Preheat the oven to 350ºF
  2. Prepare the bottom layer - in a blender or food processor, blitz the beetroot and bananas to a purée then add the oats, syrup and nuts and pulse a few times until finely chopped (but not a completely smooth paste).
  3. Line a  baking tin with greaseproof paper or baking parchment, and spread the mixture evenly over the bottom of the tin.
  4. Bake for 8 minutes, then remove from the oven and set aside.
  5. In a bowl, combine all the ingredients for the top layer, then spread them evenly over the bottom layer.
  6. Return them to the oven for a further 12-15 minutes until starting to turn golden brown.
  7. Remove from the oven and leave in the tin to cool.
  8. Then slice into individual bites or bars and enjoy!
About The Author

Vicky Coates

Vicky Coates runs the blog Clean Lean Bakes. She created Clean Lean Bakes based on her passion for baking up yummy healthy creations. Eating healthy and exercising is a big part of her lifestyle; therefore, many of her recipes are high in protein to support recovery and muscle building to match her active lifestyle. She’s continually bringing together her favorite recipes, which particularly suit those seeking high-protein plant-based diets. In addition, many of her recipes are gluten-free, vegan, and refined sugar-free.

