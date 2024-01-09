Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Packed with Beetroot, Berries, Nuts, Pumpkin and Sunflower Seeds, one bar will give you a full on Omega, Iron and Vitamin C blast to power you through the day!
Beetroot Burst Bars [Vegan]
Cooking Time
20
Ingredients You Need for Beetroot Burst Bars [Vegan]
Bottom Layer
- 1 large beetroot, cooked and peeled
- 2 bananas
- 3/4 cup oats
- 3 tablespoons low calorie fruit syrup
- 1/5 cup Walnuts (could use any other nuts)
Top Layer
- 3/4 cup berries (fresh or frozen)
- 3/8 cup oats
- 1/5 cup Omega mix (mix of seeds and nuts- you could make your own blend e.g. sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and crushed almonds)
- 1 tablespoon low calorie fruit syrup or maple syrup
- 1/3 cup nut milk
How to Prepare Beetroot Burst Bars [Vegan]
- Preheat the oven to 350ºF
- Prepare the bottom layer - in a blender or food processor, blitz the beetroot and bananas to a purée then add the oats, syrup and nuts and pulse a few times until finely chopped (but not a completely smooth paste).
- Line a baking tin with greaseproof paper or baking parchment, and spread the mixture evenly over the bottom of the tin.
- Bake for 8 minutes, then remove from the oven and set aside.
- In a bowl, combine all the ingredients for the top layer, then spread them evenly over the bottom layer.
- Return them to the oven for a further 12-15 minutes until starting to turn golden brown.
- Remove from the oven and leave in the tin to cool.
- Then slice into individual bites or bars and enjoy!
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
- Banana
Discover more recipes with these ingredients
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments