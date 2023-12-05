Autumn Gnocchi with Pesto is incredibly appetizing & healthy dish to impress your guests and to enjoy with your loved ones. Also, easy to make, without any special gourmet skills.
Autumn Gnocchi [Vegan]
Serves
4
Cooking Time
50
Ingredients You Need for Autumn Gnocchi [Vegan]
For the Pesto:
- 2 cups of fresh basil thick stems removed
- 1/4 cup of pine nuts
- 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast
- 1/2 teaspoon Himalayan pink salt to taste
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
For the Gnocci:
- 1 lb (500 grams) yellow potatoes
- 1 1/4 cup gluten-free mix flour
- Flour for dusting
- 2 tablespoons Himalayan pink salt
How to Prepare Autumn Gnocchi [Vegan]
For the Pesto:
- Blend all in a blender until smooth.
For the Gnocci:
- You may peel and cut the potatoes before boiling them or cook them whole and peal and cut them after. Both ways are fine, but the first option is little bit faster, and the potatoes are softer. Just make sure you drain all the water trough strainer.
- In a large bowl, mash potatoes with potato masher, or you can use dough blender like I did. However, the most ideal is potato press if you have one, especially if you cooked the potatoes whole.
- Gradually add flour with 1tbsp salt and blend all together.
- Knead the dough thoroughly and form a ball.
- Dust your working surface with flour and began rolling the ball into a shape of a long cylinder, about 1 ½ inch diam thick.
- Cut the cylinder in half and cut each half into smaller parts, about 1 inch thick.
- Move them aside, dust your working area.
- Take one of the pieces of dough, form a ball and then start shaping the ball into a long noodle, about ½ inch thick.
- Cut into small pieces, about ½ inch thick with knife.
- Take a fork and press each piece on the inside of the curve, while rolling the dough slightly with your fingers. (See video for instructions).
- In a large pot, bring water to boil, add salt, and toss gradually all in.
- Cook until they float to the surface, which can be between 2 to 4minutes.
- Scoop them carefully with slotted spoon and transfer into a dish of your choice.
- You can serve them just cooked with pesto, your favorite sauce, or you can let them cool down and sauté on heated oil until golden I did.
- You may serve with Shiitake mushroom and roasted tomatoes.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments