Popcorn glazed with peanut butter decorates this rich seasonal cheesecake. Save this recipe for the holidays!
Apple Pumpkin Cheesecake With Glazed Peanut Butter Popcorn [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Apple Pumpkin Cheesecake With Glazed Peanut Butter Popcorn [Vegan]
- 1 1/3 cups spelt flour
- 2 1/2 tablespoons raw sugar
- 3 tablespoons vegan butter, room temperature
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 3 tablespoons water, cold
- A pinch of salt
- Just under 1/4 cup vegan butter
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- 1 cup vanilla vegan yoghurt
- 1 generous cup pumpkin puree
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1/4 cup, plus 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 3 tablespoons non-dairy milk
- 1 large apple
- 1 teaspoon vegan butter
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon hazelnut, grated
- A handful of popcorn
- 1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter
- 1 teaspoon agave nectar
How to Prepare Apple Pumpkin Cheesecake With Glazed Peanut Butter Popcorn [Vegan]
1. In a medium bowl, mix the ingredients for the crust and knead until well combined. Set aside in the refrigerator. For the Filling: 2. Melt the vegan butter and coconut oil in a small pot over low heat. Mix all the ingredients for the filling in a blender and set aside. For the Apple Layer: 3. Cut the apples in thin slices. Saute the apples with vegan butter in a skillet. When the apples are nearly cooked, add the cinnamon and grated hazelnuts, then set aside. To Make the Cake: 4. Oil your baking pan, then spread the dough evenly with your fingers in it and press firmly against the bottom and the sides. 5. Top the crust first with the apples, then the pumpkin filling. 6. Bake at 340°F for 60 – 70 minutes. Let it cool off completely before serving. 7. Right before serving, mix the peanut butter and agave in a small bowl. Add the popcorn and mix until it is coated, then top on the cake.
