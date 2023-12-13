Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This Apple-Dill Chickpea Mash is a lunchtime staple in my house for a reason: It’s quick, easy and packed with flavor! Plus, it’s a great way to add an extra serving of beans into your day and is totally kid-approved. If you struggle with finding a way to eat beans that you enjoy, this recipe is the perfect introduction! I love serving this chickpea mash on toast, in a wrap or in a salad. Credit: Reprinted with permission from The Simple Vegan Kitchen by Lauren McNeill. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Toni Zernik.
Apple-Dill Chickpea Mash [Vegan]
Serves
4
Cooking Time
30
Ingredients You Need for Apple-Dill Chickpea Mash [Vegan]
For the Chickpea Mash:
- 1 (19-oz [540-g]) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup (101 g) diced celery, about 2 stalks
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 apple, chopped (Gala works well)
- 1/4 red onion, diced
- 3 tablespoons (45 ml) vegan mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon (15 ml) Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons (1 g) fresh dill, chopped
- 2 tablespoons (30 ml) freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt, or to taste
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper, or to taste
For Serving:
- For sandwiches: whole grain bread, lettuce and tomato
- For wraps: whole wheat wrap, lettuce and tomato
- For toast: whole grain bread
- For salad: baby spinach salad mix and lemon tahini dressing
How to Prepare Apple-Dill Chickpea Mash [Vegan]
- In a large bowl, using a potato masher or the back of a fork, mash the chickpeas until about three-quarters of the chickpeas are mashed and the rest are left whole. Be mindful not to mash everything smooth; some bigger chunks make for the best texture
- Add the celery, bell pepper, apple, red onion, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, dill, lemon juice, garlic powder, salt and pepper to the bowl and stir them well to combine. If you would prefer to use a food processor, add the celery, bell pepper, apple and chickpeas, and pulse until they're chopped into 1-inch (2.5-cm) chunks. Remove the ingredients from the food processor, and add them to a large bowl to mix in the remaining ingredients (mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, dill, lemon juice, garlic powder, salt and pepper).
- Serve the chickpea mash in a sandwich, wrap, open-faced on toast or in a salad. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for 3 to 4 days.
