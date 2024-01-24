Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Tasty vegan cinnamon rolls with apple pie filling. These homemade apple cinnamon rolls are easy to make, moist, soft and pretty healthy!
Apple Cinnamon Rolls [Vegan]
Serves
12
Ingredients You Need for Apple Cinnamon Rolls [Vegan]
For the Dough:
- 200 g all-purpose flour
- 200 g wholemeal spelt flour
- 1 packet of dry yeast (7 g)
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla sugar
- 200 ml warm (= neither hot nor cold) plant-based milk (e.g. oat milk)
- 80 ml oil (e.g. rapeseed oil, preferably with butter flavor, see note)
For the Filling:
- 2 tablespoons oil (e.g. rapeseed oil with butter flavor)
- 2 tablespoons cinnamon (ground)
- 4 tablespoons sugar
- 2 apples
For the Icing:
- 100 g icing sugar (powdered sugar)
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice (approx. ½ lemon)
How to Prepare Apple Cinnamon Rolls [Vegan]
- Knead all ingredients for the dough for about 5 minutes with your kitchen machine (or with your hands, a little longer) until you have a smooth dough.
- Cover and let the dough rise for about 1 hour. Then roll out a relatively even rectangle at least 5 mm (1/4 inch) thick (please read my tips above the recipe!).
- Mix the cinnamon with the sugar and peel the apples before you cut them into small (approx. 5x5 mm) (1/4 inch x 1/4 inch) pieces.
- Now, spread the oil onto the dough and sprinkle the sugar-cinnamon mixture and the apple cubes all over. Leave approx. 2 cm (1-2 fingers wide) free on the long upper side.
- Then roll the dough up, but not too loosely (away from you towards the upper long side), and cut into slices approx. 2 to 3 cm (2 fingers wide) wide.
- Now, these are the single rolls. Depending on the size of the rectangle and slice, you will have +/- 12 pieces.
- Place the apple and cinnamon rolls on a baking sheet lined with baking paper, cover with a tea towel, and let rise for another 30 to 60 minutes. At least until you can see that the dough has risen nicely again.
- In the meantime, preheat the oven to 160 degrees (320 F) circulating air or 180 degrees (360 F) top and bottom heat. Bake the rolls on the middle rack for about 20 minutes, until they start to turn slightly brown.
- Switch off the oven, open the door and let the rolls cool down.
- Now the frosting can be prepared. Simply mix the icing sugar with the lemon juice and spread it over the rolls with a spoon. Let the icing cool down again briefly.
Notes
You could also use only white all-purpose flour. Then the rolls become even fluffier and moister Store leftovers in the fridge, or alternatively, you can freeze them.
