Apple Cinnamon Rolls [Vegan]

My name is Heidi, and I'm glad you're here! Being a vegetarian since 1990 and living vegan since 2013 has led me to learn about and cook countless plant-based dishes. I love no-frills food that's (mostly) healthy and budget-friendly, but always delicious. Plantbasedredhead is my personal, ever-growing collection of my favourite vegan recipes that I'm happy to share here with you.