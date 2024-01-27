Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Israeli startup company, Stakeholder Foods, has created what it claims are the world’s first 3D-printed, plant-based shrimp alternative. The company’s products are designed to closely mimic traditional animal products. The plant-based shrimp can help provide a sustainable, animal-friendly alternative to the aquatic crustaceans.

Source: @Makeit3Dco/YouTube

To create the 3D-printed shrimp, Stakeholder Foods uses its proprietary DropJet bioprinter. This 3D printer is designed to create 3D seafood using flavored ink. The printer then layers this ink to form the plant-based shrimp alternative. Currently, the company has not released an ingredient list for the ink.

Stakeholder Foods’ 3D-printed shrimp alternative is one of the company’s first seafood products. They have also created a realistic eel product alternative. This eel alternative was made using the same method as the shrimp alternative. Additionally, the startup has previously produced 3D-printed steaks and fish filets.

The startup is hoping to create alternatives to traditional animal products. Animal agriculture is resource-intensive and often extremely cruel to farmed animals. By 3D-printing animal product alternatives, Stakeholder Foods hopes to create delicious and nutritious alternatives to meat products. These alternatives may also be more sustainable, helping to address the climate crisis.

Globally, the shrimp market alone is valued at over 60 billion dollars. It is expected to expand even further in the future. In 2023 alone, 7.6 million tonnes of shrimp were harvested. Farmed shrimp are typically produced in tropical regions. The shrimp farms often harm surrounding ecosystems. Pollution and contamination of groundwater are of particular concern. Since shrimp are at the bottom of the food chain, wild-caught shrimp are also harmful to the environment. Depleting populations of wild shrimp can have negative effects on the ecosystem’s food chains. Stakeholder Foods 3D-printed shrimp provide an alternative product that may help address the growing demand for shrimp as well as mitigate environmental damage caused by this demand.

