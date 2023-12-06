Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes are stunning, so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!

1. Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cake

Source: Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cake

In so many recipes of mine where I use extra virgin olive oil, it doesn’t contribute a lot of flavour because not much is used, but in this recipe I wanted to celebrate its beautiful distinctive flavour. For the olive oil cream we are making an emulsion – the fancy word for blending and holding oil and water together in the silkiest cream ever known to the gods. Try out this Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cake by Philip Khoury! Excerpted with permission from A New Way to Bake by Philip Khoury published by ‎Hardie Grant Publishing, September 2023.

2. Mediterranean Vegetable Stew (Soufico)

Source: Mediterranean Vegetable Stew (Soufico)

Soufico is a traditional dish from Greece and a particularly popular meal on Ikaria. This island in the Aegean, about forty miles off the eastern coast of Turkey, is reportedly one of the healthiest regions in the world, boasting a large population of centenarians who still lead active lives. I discovered this delicious and healthy dish through American National Geographic fellow and New York Times best-selling author Dan Buettner. Let’s all dig into the fountain of youth, shall we? Serve this Mediterranean Vegetable Stew (Soufico) by Agatha Achindu over a bowl of farro, rice, fonio, or whatever you are loving at the moment. You can’t go wrong with this stew.

3. Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Source: Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

These Stuffed Sweet Potatoes by Shanika Graham-White are the epitome of a delicious savory meal for Valentine’s or Galentine’s Day. These vegan and gluten-free stuffed sweet potatoes are tender, perfectly filled with roasted cajun chickpeas, kale, and topped with yogurt. Best enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

4. Double Chocolate Vegan Protein Cookies

Source: Double Chocolate Vegan Protein Cookies

These Double Chocolate Vegan Protein Cookies by Maria Koutsogiannis are loaded with chocolate and protein. Perfect when you’re on-the-go and incredibly delicious.

5. Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

Source: Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

If you haven’t tried sweet potato fries from an air fryer yet then here’s a Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries by Vicky Coates hat will change your life…

6. Swedish Almond Coffeecake

Source: Swedish Almond Coffeecake

This Swedish Almond Coffeecake by Pavani Nandula is a scrumptious pastry made with lightly sweet yeasted bread and filled with luscious almond filling. This is a egg-free recipe.

7. Cucumber Tahini Gazpacho with Crispy Spiced Chickpeas

Source: Cucumber Tahini Gazpacho with Crispy Spiced Chickpeas

Toss a handful of things in a blender and, before you know it, you have something cool and refreshing yet surprisingly satisfying. The latter is thanks to tahini, the sesame seed paste that’s most commonly used to make hummus.It lends creaminess and nutty flavor but, more importantly, it adds a bit of protein and healthy fat, which turns this Cucumber Tahini Gazpacho with Crispy Spiced Chickpeas by Sheela Prakash into a light meal.

8. Cucumber Avocado Raita Gazpacho

Source: Cucumber Avocado Raita Gazpacho

Gazpacho is a refreshing, chilled soup that’s typically served during warm summer months. I also love it with spicy foods, as it’s a great way to cool down your palate. Raita is a cooling and refreshing yogurt-based Indian salad made with cucumbers that can include other chopped raw vegetables. This Cucumber Avocado Raita Gazpacho by Shivangi Rao was inspired by the avocado raita served at one of my favorite Indian restaurants; I love how the avocado adds a layer of creaminess and richness. Here, I’ve used the flavors of raita to make an Indian inspired gazpacho.

