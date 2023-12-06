one green planet
one green planet

These vegan protein cookies are loaded with chocolate and protein. Perfect when you're on-the-go and incredibly delicious.

Double Chocolate Vegan Protein Cookies [Vegan]

$2.99
Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

Serves

36

Ingredients You Need for Double Chocolate Vegan Protein Cookies [Vegan]

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup almond flour
  • 1/4 cocoa powder
  • 1/2 cup vegan chocolate protein powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup room temperature vegan butter
  • 2/3 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup coconut sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 vegan egg replacements
  • 1 cup vegan chocolate chips

How to Prepare Double Chocolate Vegan Protein Cookies [Vegan]

  1. Preheat your oven to 350°F and line 3 baking sheets with parchment paper.
  2. Into a large mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, almond flour, cocoa powder, protein powder, baking soda and salt. Use a whisk to combine and remove any clumps.
  3. Into a medium-sized mixing bowl, beat together the vegan butter, sugars, vanilla and egg.
  4. Gradually beat in the flour till well combined and gently fold in the chocolate chips.
  5. Transfer mixture into a medium-sized bowl and let sit in the fridge for a minimum of 30 minutes.
  6. Use a 1 tbsp. ice cream scoop to measure and round the cookies.  Place 12 cookies onto each baking sheet and bake for 9 minutes.
  7. Cool on baking sheet for 3 minutes before placing on cooling racks to cool completely.
$2.99
Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

Notes

They will seem uncooked at 9 minutes but trust me you want to remove them now so they remain gooey and soft in the center.

Report Recipe Issue

Please report any concerns about this recipe below!

Is there an issue with this recipe?



    Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

    About The Author

    photourl

    Maria Koutsogiannis

    See My Recipes

    Maria’s fierce honesty and stripped-back approach to sharing her journey to self-love through overcoming an eating disorder has amassed a global following. By seeking a healthy relationship with food, Maria has become an industry leader. She creates alongside brands that align with her values and are innovators and industry pioneers like; Bob’s Red Mill, Chiquita, Field Roast, Facebook, and Good Catch Foods. Over the last five years as CEO of FoodByMaria, Maria has educated readers and inspired vegans and non-vegans alike to embrace vibrant, wholesome plant-based foods into their daily life. Her straightforward recipes are thoughtful, healthy, and nourishing while satisfying all cravings for classic comfort food and sweet indulgences.

    Comments