These vegan protein cookies are loaded with chocolate and protein. Perfect when you're on-the-go and incredibly delicious.
Double Chocolate Vegan Protein Cookies [Vegan]
Serves
36
Ingredients You Need for Double Chocolate Vegan Protein Cookies [Vegan]
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup almond flour
- 1/4 cocoa powder
- 1/2 cup vegan chocolate protein powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup room temperature vegan butter
- 2/3 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup coconut sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 vegan egg replacements
- 1 cup vegan chocolate chips
How to Prepare Double Chocolate Vegan Protein Cookies [Vegan]
- Preheat your oven to 350°F and line 3 baking sheets with parchment paper.
- Into a large mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, almond flour, cocoa powder, protein powder, baking soda and salt. Use a whisk to combine and remove any clumps.
- Into a medium-sized mixing bowl, beat together the vegan butter, sugars, vanilla and egg.
- Gradually beat in the flour till well combined and gently fold in the chocolate chips.
- Transfer mixture into a medium-sized bowl and let sit in the fridge for a minimum of 30 minutes.
- Use a 1 tbsp. ice cream scoop to measure and round the cookies. Place 12 cookies onto each baking sheet and bake for 9 minutes.
- Cool on baking sheet for 3 minutes before placing on cooling racks to cool completely.
Notes
They will seem uncooked at 9 minutes but trust me you want to remove them now so they remain gooey and soft in the center.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments