Double Chocolate Vegan Protein Cookies [Vegan]

Maria’s fierce honesty and stripped-back approach to sharing her journey to self-love through overcoming an eating disorder has amassed a global following. By seeking a healthy relationship with food, Maria has become an industry leader. She creates alongside brands that align with her values and are innovators and industry pioneers like; Bob’s Red Mill, Chiquita, Field Roast, Facebook, and Good Catch Foods. Over the last five years as CEO of FoodByMaria, Maria has educated readers and inspired vegans and non-vegans alike to embrace vibrant, wholesome plant-based foods into their daily life. Her straightforward recipes are thoughtful, healthy, and nourishing while satisfying all cravings for classic comfort food and sweet indulgences.