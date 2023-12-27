Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

We’ve picked out some of the best plant-based high-protein recipes from 2023 and gathered them here! These recipes are all 100% vegan, high in protein, and packed with nutrition. High-protein recipes are great to keep on hand and make regularly. After a while, you won’t even have to think much about getting in enough protein, because these high-protein recipes will be in your regular rotation!

1. Sundried Tomato and Broccoli ‘Egg’ Bites

Source: Sundried Tomato and Broccoli ‘Egg’ Bites

Egg bites have exploded in popularity over the past few years, likely because they’re super convenient and packed with protein. Obviously, with the main ingredient being eggs, finding a plant-based alternative can be a bit challenging . . . until now. These Sundried Tomato and Broccoli ‘Egg’ Bites by Lauren McNeill use chickpea flour as the main ingredient, which is a great source of protein, fiber, and iron and takes on the flavor of whatever it’s seasoned with. It’s also a great option if you want to include beans in your eating pattern but don’t love the texture of them. I added sun-dried tomatoes and broccoli to this recipe to add some extra flavor and nutrients, plus nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor. These are the perfect convenient, grab-and-go option for those busy days that the whole family will love! Credit: Reprinted with permission from The Simple Vegan Kitchen by Lauren McNeill. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Toni Zernik.

2. Apple-Dill Chickpea Mash

Source: Apple-Dill Chickpea Mash

This Apple-Dill Chickpea Mash by Lauren McNeill is a lunchtime staple in my house for a reason: It’s quick, easy, and packed with flavor! Plus, it’s a great way to add an extra serving of beans into your day and is kid-approved. If you struggle with finding a way to eat beans that you enjoy, this recipe is the perfect introduction! I love serving this chickpea mash on toast, in a wrap, or a salad. Credit: Reprinted with permission from The Simple Vegan Kitchen by Lauren McNeill. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Toni Zernik

3. Spicy Silken Tofu



Source: Spicy Silken Tofu

In year one of my vegan journey, you could not pay me to eat cold tofu out of a package. Fast forward to almost year three and I can’t get enough! If you are experimenting with cold tofu, let this be your first go-round. It’s packed with so much flavor and protein (secretly)! Not to mention you can whip up this Spicy Silken Tofu by Emani Corcran in 10 minutes or less!

Credit: Reprinted with permission from Blk + Vegan by Emani Corcran. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Monika Normand.

4. Tahini Chickpea Veggie Wraps

Source: Tahini Chickpea Veggie Wraps

These Tahini Chickpea Veggie Wraps by Erin Bruns are a perfect way to get protein and loads of veggies into a meal that is quick and can be eaten on the go.

5. The Best Vegan Ribs

Source: The Best Vegan Ribs

These vegan ribs are a showstopper. I made these ribs for one of my closest, pickiest friends. She is someone that will tell you the real, really quickly. Not to my surprise, she loved these ribs! And for that reason, they are the meal to bring to any vegan skeptic because they are mind-blowingly flavorful and “meaty.” I also strongly suggest this recipe to anyone struggling during a vegan transition. Credit: Reprinted with permission from Blk + Vegan by Emani Corcran. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Monika Normand.

6. Chickpea Peanut Butter Cookies

Source: Chickpea Peanut Butter Cookies

These Chickpea Peanut Butter Cookies by Alison Corey are soft, chewy, and easy to make. With whole food plant-based ingredients they’re oil-free, refined sugar-free, vegan, and gluten-free.

7. Butternut Squash Dahl

Source: Butternut Squash Dahl

I find it hard to make the same meal twice; I always want to fiddle with some ingredient or try something new, but I happily keep this dahl in a consistent rotation. It’s filling and flavorful and will warm you up right down to your toes. Whole spices, butternut squash, and protein-rich red lentils are simmered together and then finished with creamy cashew milk and a nip of lime juice. The kale is optional but is finely chopped, so kale naysayers will barely notice it. This might be one of our favorite meals—we never have leftovers. You can enjoy this dahl on its own or serve it with warm brown rice. Credit: Reprinted with permission from Plant-Based Delicious by Ashley Madden. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Ashley Madden.

8. Filet Mignon

Source: Filet Mignon

Filet mignon is a delectable dish that many associate with dark, luxurious corners of upscale steakhouses. This recipe for Filet Mignon by Brianna Claxton yields a similar texture and resemblance to that fatty, marbled filet everyone seeks. Once it’s made, it can be cooked in every way you can think of, and it’s perfect for special occasions—especially if you’re trying to impress guests.

9. BBQ Beef Wellington

Source: BBQ Beef Wellington

The perfect vegan holiday main course is this BBQ Beef Wellington by Shanika Graham-White, made with a homemade crust and filling perfect for a crowd!

10. Jambalaya

Source: Jambalaya

This one-pot Vegan Jambalaya is crazy good! It’s deeply flavorful just like the traditional Creole dish. This Jambalaya by Carol Clayton is made with rice, veggies, and vegan sausage, it’s hearty and comforting. It’s naturally gluten-free!

11. Pineapple Sweet and Sour with Tofu

Source: Pineapple Sweet and Sour with Tofu

This Pineapple Sweet and Sour with Tofu by Respectful Living makes a perfect weeknight dinner!

12. Baked Tofu Jalapeño Popper Bites

Source: Baked Tofu Jalapeño Popper Bites

Baking instead of frying tofu is a simple, fuss-free way to prepare this dish, but you can shallow-fry these poppers on the stovetop if you prefer. While our homemade Jalapeño Pepper Jelly is our first choice, store-bought hot pepper jelly will work just fine. You can find hot pepper jelly in most grocery stores in the deli section or look for it at your local farmers’ market. Serve these Baked Tofu Jalapeño Popper Bites by Jillian Harris and Tori Wesszer hot out of the oven to keep them crunchy.

13. Edible Cookie Dough

Source: Edible Cookie Dough

This Edible Cookie Dough by Emani Corcran is simply addicting! We all know eating cookie dough out of the package is a big no-no, but this cookie dough will keep you fueled and satisfied. It’s made from chickpeas, which doesn’t sound dessert-friendly, but I promise I would never steer you wrong. It’s so good that I store it in my fridge for whenever I get a sweet tooth craving. This is the dessert to fool a vegan skeptic—be sure to tell them what’s in it after they tell you how delicious it is. Credit: Reprinted with permission from Blk + Vegan by Emani Corcran. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Monika Normand.

14. Garbanzo Bean Salad

Source: Garbanzo Bean Salad

This Garbanzo Bean Salad by Lena Novak is a wonderful and easy-to-make substitute for tuna salad. It is a great meal for lunch or dinner that is not only delicious, but also high in protein, antioxidants, and other nutrients.

15. Simple Butter Chickpea

Source: Simple Butter Chickpea

Vegan butter chickpea. A plant-based version of butter chicken! This Simple Butter Chickpea by Caroline Doucet is made mostly with pantry ingredients in just around 30 minutes. Serve it with rice for a delicious and comforting meal.

