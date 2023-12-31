Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Every Sunday, One Green Planet brings you the week’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up!
Here you’ll find different news categories and links to each article published during the week! Enjoy!
Earth and Environmental News
There were numerous stories about the environment this week which gave us hope for the future and reminded us how far we still have to go. Some of the more memorable stories included:
- Plants Are Evolving to Self Pollinate Due to Declining Insect Populations
- Bioplastics Do Not Biodegrade Like Previously Believed
- Building Climate Cathedrals: Our Thousand-Year Plan for Earth
- Panama Canal Faces Dire Threat as Water Crisis Threatens Global Trade
- Companies are Sinking Plant Waste into the Ocean to Combat Climate Change
- World’s Largest Meatpacker, JBS, Fined Millions for Environmental Damage
- The Pacific Hip Hop Creatives Fighting Against Climate Change
- Battle Against Big Gas: How Colorado Towns Fought for a Greener Future
- China’s Air Quality Deteriorates in Most of Its Major Cities for the First Time in a Decade
- King Charles III Delivers a Christmas Message of Environmental Compassion Amidst Global Conflict
- Coloradans Gear Up for Plastic Bag Ban at Grocery Stores In 2024
- Truck Engine Manufacturer, Cummins, to Pay 1.675 Billion Dollar Environmental Fine
- The Electric Bike Boom in the United States
- Renewable Energy Tech to Watch in 2024
- Colorado’s EnviroScreen Aims to Reshape Environmental Policy Amidst Challenges
Plant-Based Food, Life, Human Interest, and Health News
This week in food, life, human interest, and health news, we had quite a few exciting stories!
- Plant-Powered Powerlifting: Nick Squires’ Journey to Record-Breaking Strength
- Pittsburgh City Council Takes a Stand Against Foie Gras, Faces Legal Challenge
- Vegan Activist Tash Peterson Arrested Following Protest at a Butcher and Christmas Day Standoff with Police
- A Vegan Christmas Behind Bars at Britain’s Top Security Prisons
- King of Bhutan Announces Plans to Build “Mindfulness City”
- Taking Control of Heartburn: Understanding Causes and Natural Remedies
Best Things In Life Are Rescued by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
