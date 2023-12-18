Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong. Pay Pay $99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

Meet Biscuit! He’s a blind sheep who was given a second chance at life and found a bright new future at Farm Sanctuary. His tragic fate at the slaughterhouse was turned around when a teen rescued Biscuit and lovingly took him into her care. Not only did he get a second chance at life, but he gained a new friend.

While this teen adored Biscuit, she also wanted the best for him and knew that to thrive, he needed to be around other sheep. So, they drove across California, Nevada, Utah, and Colorado to end up at their final destination, which was Farm Sanctuary. Biscuit can now be found relaxing and enjoying his time in the sun and playing with the other sheep on the farm.

Looking for a last-minute holiday gift? Give the gift of sanctuary! Through Farm Sanctuary’s Adopt a Farm Animal program, you can symbolically adopt Biscuit or another rescued animal!

